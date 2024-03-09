Empowering women in data science and sustainability





TheCUBE celebrated International Women's Day with its “Women in Data Science Worldwide” event held today, where women from around the world came together to share ideas and insights on inclusivity, data science, sustainability, and more.

According to Radhika Shah (pictured), chair of Stanford University's Innovation Advisory Group and fellow at the Center for Human Rights and International Justice, achieving global sustainability goals will transcend borders, gender and age. The importance of collaboration is a top priority for most organizations. .

We bring together the power of data science and digital innovation to engage students, build bridges to solve some of the world's biggest problems, and discover how we can work together to tackle some of the biggest challenges of our time. I'm thinking about what I can do. , she said.

Shah spoke with theCUBE Research analyst Savannah Peterson at the Women in Data Science Worldwide Conference during an exclusive broadcast on SiliconANGLE Media's livestreaming studio, theCUBE. They discussed global sustainability and the transformative potential of digital innovation.

Strengthening intersectionality: Catalyzing change

According to Shah, who works to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by tackling pressing issues such as climate change, inclusion and gender equality, understanding intersectionality effectively will foster social progress. It is said that it is important.

Everything I do now is driven by doing whatever it takes to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, she said. These… goals now give us a north star to tackle climate change, inclusivity and gender equality, to connect us all and to ensure that no one is left behind in the world.

Shah's involvement in a variety of fields, from academia to entrepreneurship, reflects a holistic approach to bringing about change. As co-chair of Stanford Angels and Entrepreneurs, she fosters collaboration to advance innovation and social impact. Similarly, her leadership on the Technology and Innovation Advisory Group of the Center for Human Rights and International Justice demonstrates her commitment to ethical advancement.

One [of the hats I wear] Shah said he is co-chairman of Stanford Angels and Entrepreneurs, a community of about 3,000 alumni. We focus on advanced technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, and we're also like a family.

Harnessing digital innovation for inclusive progress, data science and sustainability

According to Shah, technology plays a vital role in facilitating inclusive dialogue and decision-making processes. By leveraging participatory platforms and online deliberation tools, individuals can contribute to micro-decision making and engage in constructive debate, transcending geographic and social barriers.

Shah said this bridge could be a game-changer that brings the power of digital innovation. So what we're trying to do is bring the power of the technology media market from our world, from our country, with the rest of the world to collectively raise awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals. It's about building a bridge.

Digital innovation has the potential to reduce bias and foster objective dialogue, as exemplified by efforts to address racial disparities in the investment ecosystem. However, Shah noted that there are several challenges posed by the digital divide and the need for equitable access to technology. It is important to recognize and address gaps in digital literacy and infrastructure, both locally and globally, she added.

There is no sustainability without inclusion, Shah said. The spirit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is to leave no one behind. That's inclusion. That is the central tenet on which they are based.

Below is the full video interview, part of SiliconANGLEs and CUBE Researchs' coverage of the Women in Data Science Worldwide Conference.

