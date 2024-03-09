Women as the new face of wealth and how investing in innovation can be a way to address the gender gap





International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated around the world on March 8 to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in various fields such as politics, science, literature, business, and social development. This day highlights the importance of gender equality and raises awareness of the challenges that women continue to face around the world.

According to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG), women hold an average of 40% of the world's wealth, and this is likely to grow at an average annual growth rate of 8.2% by 2025, compared to the annual average of men. Growth is expected to exceed 5.2%. . As women become more affluent, their influence increases. They are beginning to redefine fields that have traditionally been valued and dominated by men.

In this article, we celebrate women as the new faces of wealth and how they are building greater wealth than ever before to address current gender inequality.

One area that is strongly dominated by men is venture investing, or investing in innovation, where only 2 out of 10 individual investors are women (angel investors) and fund management partners in venture capital (VC). 1% of women are women. These funds are the ones that write the biggest checks and determine the innovations that impact our lives.

Venture is a high-risk, high-return asset class that is uncorrelated with returns from other asset classes because it has the highest return potential of all asset classes. That's why women should look more into this type of investment.

Five female angel investors from diverse professional backgrounds and different geographies will share their perspectives on investing in innovation and the challenges faced by women in this investment space.

Raluca Alexandru, Executive VP at Boreal Capital Management, former investment professional at Goldman Sachs (based in Zurich, Switzerland); Roxana Precu, Head of Immunology Franchise at Sanofi UK; GSK (based in London, UK); ), former executive at Pentalog (part of Globalnet, based in Bucharest, Romania); Laura Voinea, co-founder of UPFLINX and former executive at BCR-Banca Pentru Locuinte (based in Bucharest, Romania) Narcisa Grumaz, former CHRO at Carel Woodworks, Sales & Operations Director (based in Satu Mare, Romania) Why invest in startups?

“I have been investing in the capital markets for over 20 years and angel investing was one area of ​​investment that some of my clients in the US found very attractive. I think it’s about investing directly in the people who create ideas and businesses, and the satisfaction of contributing,” said Larca.

After experiencing entrepreneurship through several projects, Roksana says that angel investing allows her to “support passionate entrepreneurs who are solving important problems and building disruptive solutions.” Additionally, angel investing allows you to stay connected to new trends and technologies in various industries. I invested in early-stage projects based on my belief in the team and the idea. ”

That enthusiasm is real

“Most appealing is the opportunity to witness the evolution and maturation of innovative ideas. Each startup brings a new vision and approach, and the diversity of these perspectives provides a continuous learning environment. Team, It is interesting to observe how organizational cultures, strategies are formed and adapted to meet challenges and opportunities along the way,” confessed Narcisa.

Laura says it's more about “the level of energy, enthusiasm and focus of the founding team.” Innovation and agility are at their peak at this stage. I think laying the foundations of a new building and seeing it take shape gives you a sense of satisfaction that is difficult to repeat at a later stage. ”

Angel investing also has challenges for women

Larca emphasizes that the challenges for women to participate in male-dominated fields like investing come from early childhood. “I believe that girls should be raised with the same opportunities and standards as boys, and that in 30 years they should be equally represented in most economic frameworks (start-ups, boards of directors, etc.). While boys are expected to behave perfectly and do as they are told, women are You're not going to be very courageous because you're afraid of failing and failing. You're not perfect.”

Monica goes on to highlight that “the difficulty women have in accessing investment networks and opportunities is related to the nature of the ecosystem, which is either male-dominated or difficult for women to access.” Addressing this challenge includes the development and promotion of more inclusive networks, as well as specific events that encourage the participation of women to strengthen their positions and bring valuable contributions to the startup and investment ecosystem. Masu. ”

diversity is much needed

Laura is a strong supporter of the idea of ​​diversity. “The more diverse experiences bring different perspectives to the same table, the more likely you are to make decisions that benefit your business. Female viewers have different areas of interest than male viewers. I believe that we need a female innovation vector to balance demand and support projects that women are interested in. Women are more holistic when it comes to projects that have a diverse audience. I think we're taking a more sustainable approach and focusing more on the need for sustainable solutions and social impact.”

Roksana believes that female angel investors can bring many benefits. A diverse and extensive professional network, a focus on innovation with social impact, more collaboration and communication throughout the investment process, and role modeling for female angel investors to serve as role models and mentors. and mentorship. For aspiring entrepreneurs, especially female founders.

Sharing lessons from woman to woman

“Investing in startups involves a high degree of uncertainty and risk. You must be prepared to accept some failures and learn from them. For this reason, diversifying your portfolio by investing in multiple startups can help You can offset potential failures and increase your earning potential,” Monica suggests.

With his investment experience as a background, Larca says, “I invest in things that I like and businesses that I can be proud of contributing to, rather than things that I think will make the most money or things that other investors will flock to. I recommend that you do this. Diversify, don't invest too much in a few ideas, and invest regularly over a number of years (this way you can keep your finances in check rather than investing all your money in the same period of time). funds can be spread across the cycle).

If you're investing with an angel investor for the first time, Laura says, “You first need to educate yourself and familiarize yourself with the specific terminology, stages of investing, and the risks involved. Then, connect with other investors and find out if… You should try to gain experience by joining investor clubs, participating in small ticket deals, and making data-backed investment decisions.”

Narcissa's advice is to take a chance and try it. It’s important to show that this field doesn’t have to be male-dominated. By taking a step forward, we can showcase the unique value and perspectives that women bring and foster a more diverse investment environment. ”

Regarding the future of the venture investment environment in terms of gender diversity and inclusion, Larca has the following thoughts: “To have more women entrepreneurs, we need more women as investors, or at least more women with investment education. And this is much easier to achieve than the initial predicament. .”

