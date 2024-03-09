European DMA: Civil law and Anglo-Saxon law collide





The Continental Civil Code codifies laws and regulations and seeks to cover all scenarios with comprehensive rules. Authorize DMA.

European Digital Markets Law reflects fundamental differences between common law and civil law traditions.

Common law has its roots in English jurisprudence, relies on judicial decisions and precedent, and favors a case-by-case regulatory approach. We value adaptability, evolving with markets and technology, and providing a nuanced response to the complexities of digital markets.

In contrast, continental European civil law emphasizes codified law. It provides a clear and stable framework that is predictable and uniform. The DMA embodies the preemptive regulation that the civil law tradition prioritizes. With the aim of proactively preventing anti-competitive behavior, we have clearly defined what digital gatekeepers should do and what they should not do.

Innovation thrives in environments where entry barriers are low and competitive pressures are high. The DMA strives to create such an environment by prohibiting anti-competitive practices such as self-preference, data monopoly and unfair terms for business users. The aim is to increase the scope for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises to challenge established companies and provide consumers with innovative solutions.

Countries with common law traditions, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, often have a dynamic innovation landscape, as evidenced by the large number of startups founded and patents filed. The common law's flexible precedent-based approach allows entrepreneurs the freedom to explore and develop new ideas without being stifled by the immediate constraints of detailed regulatory frameworks. This flexibility accelerates innovation, allowing new technologies and business models to emerge and flourish.

However, this same flexibility can lead to delays in addressing potential abuses and scandals. Because the common law system responds to problems rather than preempting them, there can be delays in regulating new technologies and business practices. Companies exploit regulatory loopholes and gray areas. In the United States, intrusive regulation has fostered rapid growth and the rise of Big Tech, while also sowing the seeds for many of the modern debates over market power and anticompetitive behavior.

Civil law countries often create a rigid regulatory environment that inhibits innovation. Entrepreneurs and innovators in Europe have to navigate a complex and sometimes restrictive set of rules. Although detailed regulatory frameworks reduce abuse and ensure consumer protection by anticipating and addressing potential problems, Europe has been far less innovative than the United States in the internet age. .

Because there is a fundamental trade-off between fostering a free-wheeling environment that fosters rapid innovation and ensuring a well-regulated market that minimizes abuse, the most effective approaches are: The key is to combine the strengths of each system. DMA represents an attempt to build such a bridge.

It establishes clear rules of “do's” and “don'ts” and provides the predictability and stability that are characteristic of civil law. Certain anti-competitive practices are prohibited to eliminate large-scale digital gatekeepers that can stifle innovation. These gatekeepers, due to their size, user base, and market power, may act as private regulators within the ecosystem. The DMA introduces a series of ex-ante regulations that pre-emptively restrict certain actions, with the aim of ensuring open digital markets and allowing new and innovative services to compete on a level playing field. Masu.

However, the DMA also agrees with common law by leaving room for interpretation in enforcement. In a rapidly changing environment, today's gatekeepers are not necessarily tomorrow's gatekeepers. DMA seeks to address this phenomenon by creating a dynamic list of gatekeepers that can be updated as markets and customer preferences evolve. The company that reaches the threshold number of users and revenue becomes the gatekeeper.

DMA recognizes that innovation is not the only domain of small start-ups and new market entrants. Large companies often have the resources for large R&D investments. Although these met the gatekeeper criteria, the committee decided to exclude Microsoft: Bing, Edge, Advertising, and iMessage as challenger platforms.

The adoption of DMA and its long-term impact on innovation will depend on the ability to properly define which companies are gatekeepers and which are not. Regulatory bodies will need to be agile in enforcing and adapting rules.

It's a delicate balance. Anti-competitive behavior must stop, but regulation must not become a barrier to innovation. Regulating complex and rapidly evolving digital markets requires blending the predictability of civil law while incorporating the flexibility of common law.

Enrique Dans is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Digital Innovation Initiative at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) and Professor of Innovation at the IE University of Madrid.

Bandwidth is CEPA's online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

