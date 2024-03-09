Crowdwords ranks Houston bottom in technology hub report





In a recent report analyzing metrics for the best cities for tech hubs, Houston didn't make it into the top 20, unlike several other Texas cities.

A new report by online security expert Crowdwords, “America's Top Tech Cities: Ranking of 100 Cities in 2024,'' lists the top 100 tech-dependent cities in the U.S. based on 17 key metrics, including salaries for information technology professionals and city costs. investigated. Lifestyle, internet quality, job opportunities, technology companies, etc.

Austin is the 7th best tech city in the United States, but somehow not the best in Texas. The Dallas suburb of Plano surpassed the nation's capital in fourth place, while neighboring Frisco ranked 10th. Meanwhile, Houston ranked 22nd.

Here's how Houston ranks in the survey's key categories:

No. 13 Cost of Living and Engineer Salary No. 16 Career and Education No. 40 Tech Community No. 44 Innovation and Entrepreneurship No. 53 Internet Scope and Quality

It may seem surprising that Austin ranks seventh behind Plano in fourth place, but the report says it's because of the high cost of living in the Texas state capitol.

“Austin, the capital of Texas, is a good location for startups because it's easy to find quality talent, initial capital, and cheap office space,” the report's authors wrote. “However, rapid population growth (3% between 2021 and 2022) has caused the cost of living to rise and access to quality real estate to become more expensive. Still, the city has a unique culture. ” – Austin continues to be a popular choice for many IT professionals when it comes to life balance. ”

With many employers still adopting remote work, having a good Wi-Fi connection can make or break your ability to work from home. That seems to have helped Plano gain an edge in Austin. She said 96% of Plano households had internet access, the highest connectivity rate of any city surveyed. Austin wasn't in the top five, but at least he wasn't in the bottom five either.

According to Crowdwords, Frisco came out on top in one category in particular, earning it the title of “Most Liveable City in America.”

The average annual salary for IT professionals in Frisco is approximately $95,516, compared to $95,733 in Plano, which is only $217. Austin is in the middle of the list above, so no data was shared.

Central Texas was poorly represented on the list. There were several North Texas suburbs, but the only city close to Austin was San Antonio, which ranked him 18th. The category that fell was the “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” category, coming in at 72nd place.

Nationally, these cities round out the top five most tech-savvy cities in the United States.

when. 1 New York City, New York No. 2 Washington DC No. 3 San Francisco, California No. 4 Plano, Texas No. 5 Jersey City, New Jersey

