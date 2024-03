Gaza War: Google fires employees after pro-Palestinian protests at Israeli technology conference

Tech giant Google fires employees who protested against Google Israel's chief during a tech event it sponsored in Israel, accusing the company of complicity in Israel's treatment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip did. Genocide.

During an event in New York City earlier this week, the employee stood up during a keynote speech by Google Israel head Barak Regev and said in a video posted online: “I enable genocide. We refuse to build technology,” he said, and it went viral.

The employee specifically criticized Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract between Google and Amazon to provide cloud and computing services to Israel and its military.

“Project Nimbus is putting Palestinian community members at risk,” shouted the employee, who identified himself as a cloud software engineer.

A Google spokesperson told Middle East Eye that the employee was fired for “interfering with an official company-sponsored event.”

“Regardless of the nature of the issue, this conduct was inappropriate and the employee was terminated for violating our policies,” a spokesperson said.

Middle East Eye asked Google what policies the employee violated, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Following the firings, the group No Tech for Apartheid issued a statement accusing the company of suppressing free speech on the Palestinian issue.

“Google engaged in clear retaliation against its own employees who spoke out about working conditions,” the group said in a statement.

However, the group noted that former employees were satisfied with the layoffs.

“When firing these brave workers, Google's human resources department asked them how they felt,” the group said in a statement. ’” he said.

The controversial Project Nimbus sparked outrage from many Google employees. They argued that the alliance facilitated Israeli discrimination against Palestinians, which many rights groups refer to as apartheid.

“For nearly three years, thousands of Google and Amazon employees have organized against corporate contracts with the Israeli government and military, but received no response from management or executives.” For Apartheid said in a statement on Friday.

Google's partnership with the Israeli military comes amid new scrutiny in the midst of Israel's war in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Targeted.

In December, Google staff members and Nortech for Apartheid spoke in London to Mai Ubeid, a software engineer who is an alumnus of the Google-funded coding bootcamp Gaza Sky Geeks and was part of the Google for Startups accelerator in 2020. A wake was held for him. program.

Ubaid was killed along with his entire family in an Israeli airstrike during the Gaza war on October 31st.

