Android 14 update breaks Google Pixel smartphone





Every three months, Google releases what's called a quarterly platform release, which brings new features and bug fixes to Google Pixel smartphones. The latest version scheduled for general release is QPR2, which will be released next week (Monday, March 11th in the US). However, the next update, QPR3, which will be June's Pixel Feature Drop, has already reached Beta 2 and is causing major issues, so proceed with caution.

The latest beta version of Google Android is causing problems.

Light Rocket (via Getty Images)

The problem is that if your Pixel phone is installed in a certain way (sideloading), your Google Pixel may malfunction. According to 9to5Google, it has sideloaded the beta version onto three different Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold. Each seemed to be progressing normally, but upon reboot, each got stuck at the Pixel logo. This website was able to sideload new software onto the Pixel 8.

Well, it's a bit of a pain, but the site found a way around the problem by putting the Pixel in recovery mode and sideloading the Beta 1 OTA version. The article has links to each of these beta versions.

However, there is good news too. You can successfully install this update without sideloading. Of course, this may take longer to download than sideloading the file, which is one reason why.

Alternatively, if you would like to try the beta version at this stage,[設定],[システム],[ソフトウェア アップデート]Go to[システム アップデート]Choose. The installation should go smoothly enough if you go this route.

If you decide to sideload it, it looks like you'll need to enable OEM unlocking before doing so. Personally, I would choose OTA instead.

The software is aimed at Pixels starting with the Pixel 5a and is aimed almost exclusively at fixing mistakes, eliminating bugs, and preventing devices from crashing, issues that arose in the previous beta released in February. This includes fixes for issues that cause your device to crash, display a blank black screen, and other issues that affect system stability. You don't want any of them.

If you want to sign up for the beta on your Pixel, you'll need to enroll in the Android Beta program. Click here for details on how to register. Once there, you'll be taken to the Android Beta Feedback app where you can submit issues.

