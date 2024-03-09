Google Gemini Nano will not be included in Pixel 8 smartphones





Nano, the smallest AI model in Google's generation-powered Gemini series, is not available on Pixel 8 devices due to “some hardware limitations.”

Announced in December, Nano works with high-end Android smartphones such as Google's latest Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S24 series. This model provides these devices with a variety of typical AI features of the time, including the ability to summarize audio recordings as text and Magic Compose, which can automatically generate quick replies to text messages.

However, these features will not be included in the Pixel 8, which was released in October like the Pro. During a panel discussion on the latest episode of The Android Show, Terrence Chan, an engineer working on Google Android's generative AI, said this was due to “some hardware limitations.” (Skip to around 42:57 in the video below.)

Youtube videos

It's not clear what exactly these limitations are, given that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices are equipped with the same Google Tensor G3 processor and CPU and GPU cores. Crucially, the Pixel 8 Pro has more memory. The 8 has 8GB of RAM, and the 8 Pro has 12GB of RAM, but that 8GB will definitely put a strain on this model's performance. In other words, Pixel 8 doesn't have Nano.

Google declined to comment on the record.

Large, reasonably capable language models are typically memory and computation intensive, making them difficult to run on smartphones (even models with 8GB of DRAM).

Google developed AICore, an Android system service. This can be used to force Google Nano to perform ML inference tasks, such as text generation, on your device using the hardware acceleration available to your application.

Zhang said AICore is essentially an API surface for Gemini Nano, and this model is constrained by the computing power of the device. Smartphones without Nano, such as the Pixel 8, do not have AICore available.

AICore is useful in that it allows apps to utilize Gemini Nano on a local device without requiring an internet connection to a remote cloud service. Because your data never leaves your phone, all text generated by your model is private, reducing latency and making it run faster. “Lastly and most importantly, it's free,” Chan said. All the workloads are run using the hardware on the device, so operating the models doesn't cost him a dime, unlike accessing his LLM from the cloud.

“AICore is currently available only on Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung S24 series devices,” Google says in its developer documentation.

The web giant is said to be planning to roll out more AI features for its voice-controlled assistants on its Pixel devices next year with the larger Gemini Pro and Ultra models.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2024/03/08/google_gemini_nano_pixel_8/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos