Google fires anti-genocide protesters – Rite Aid cancels retirement checks – Yellowstone invests in housing for rangers – Payday Report

Google fires anti-genocide activist

Earlier this week, Google Cloud employees disrupted a speech by a Google Israel director in New York City.

“I refuse to develop technology that promotes genocide!” he shouted, referring to Google's Project Nimbus deal. Well, Google fired this employee. The group Banning Technology for Apartheid condemned the shooting.

“This is the first time that an employee has been summarily fired following their courageous public protest against a $1.2 billion contract that Project Nimbus, Google, and Amazon shared with the Israeli military and government,” the group said. “We do not have the technology for apartheid,” it said in a statement. statement. “Google's purpose is clear: It is trying to silence its employees in order to hide their moral failings. Through Project Nimbus, Google is enabling the world's first AI genocide. ”

Two weeks of severance pay canceled due to ritual aid.

As part of its bankruptcy, Rite Aid is closing stores and laying off hundreds of employees across the United States. This week, several workers were shocked to receive notifications from their banks that their severance payments had been cancelled. From WHTM:

“When I checked at 6 a.m., it was at the bank,” said one employee who was fired earlier this year and requested anonymity. “And I asked my son, 'Do you want to go out for breakfast?'” And we go out for breakfast on the way to school. ”

The employee returned home and his spouse informed him that his Rite Aid payment was now “pending cancellation.”

“As of 7 p.m., my bank account is in the negative because I took my son to breakfast because we live paycheck to paycheck,” the employee said. . “Unfortunately, it's hard to save money right now. That's why we're stuck right now.”

$40 million offered for Yellowstone housing

In 2022, Payday visited Yellowstone. There, many tour guides and park rangers can no longer afford the average monthly rent of $1,675. Now, Yellowstone has announced it will invest $40 million to build affordable housing for park employees.

“I can count at least five critical positions that have been turned down by applicants due to lack of housing,” Yellowstone Park Director Cam Shorey said.

