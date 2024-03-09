



The rollout of Gemini AI was supposed to be a day of victory for Google. The company acquired DeepMind in 2014, making one of the smartest acquisitions in the technology industry. They helped set the tone for the modern AI movement with his 2017 Transformer paper. They were right there, ready to lead the whole thing. A new era of computing. And they blew it.

It would actually be funny if it wasn't so dark and sad. Depicts George Washington as a black man. It's ambiguous whether the Musk meme is worse than the actual literal Hitler. Oh, and defending pedophilia. Yes, Gemini's launch had it all. Like a risqué stand-up comic, he shocked the audience and had an effect. However, Gemini was no joke.

The photos and text ironically conveyed the “AI safety” crowd's argument incredibly well, but in the opposite direction. The threat of AI will come less from “perpetuating existing biases in the world” and more from “injecting the biases and ideologies of its observers.”

How on earth could Google release something so distorted and so wrong to the world? Company executives and Google co-founder Sergey Brin are willing to dismiss this as a “bug” However, very few people understood the story. It seemed likely that Gemini was working just fine according to the company's confusing Google AI principles. A set of principles that unapologetically holds social justice and anti-bias as first and second imperatives. Despite not even mentioning “accuracy” or “usefulness”.

But this part of the story has already been given a death certificate. Gemini was a devastating launch that shattered his confidence. This also caused Google's stock price to drop significantly. Perhaps because the question arose whether those investments and years of research would ultimately be wasted on a futile quest for cosmic justice. Investors are understandably concerned.

To me, even more fascinating than a hilariously broken product is what kind of organization would be able to design and release such an abominable product into the world? The answer comes from this week's Pirate Wires report. It's a shocking read. Even if we pay attention to the institutional capture by social justice/woke/other ideologies that peaked in 2020-2022.

While other tech companies are starting to come to their senses on this issue, Google is clearly not. They seem completely captured and paralyzed by this stifling ideology. This mental hospital is run by the most insane prisoners, and all other prisoners are locked away. Even its two founders seem unable or unwilling to rein it in.

But it's completely understandable how they got there. Sergei and Larry must feel that cultural capitulation is too slow, too difficult, and too painful to deal with. That’s because Jason and I felt much the same way before April 2021, when the same forces and sentiments were prevalent within the company.

The Pirate Wires report is titled “Google's Culture of Fear,” and that's exactly how we felt at times at our company until April 2021. The idea was that the ship was being forced in a bad direction by bad people and bad ideas. But if you try to question your compass, you will pay a hefty price. Both internally and externally. You were going to be called names. I was accused of horrible things. And, really, do you want to deal with all of that right now? Maybe it's easier to lie the dragon.

But the problem with such ideological dragons is that they are never satisfied with accumulated political scalps and capital. There is always a desire for more, more, more. Every small victory is an opportunity to move the goalposts further north. Let even smaller transgressions be punished with ostracism and shame. Label a broader range of normal interactions and behaviors as “problematic.” It never ends.

That is unless you say “enough is enough”. Enough of the nonsense. Enough witch hunts. An echo chamber is enough.

That's what we did at our company in April 2021, and it hurt like hell for a few weeks. It was at a small software company with no executives or investors. I can't even imagine what would have happened if I had had either of them. It's entirely possible they would have succumbed to the pressure and Jason and I would have been pushed out in a futile attempt to appease the mob.

So it's understandable why Sergei and Larry are more than a little nervous about rocking the boat. Google seems to be so deeply entrenched at the moment that its rot has been allowed to fester for so long that it's going to be very difficult to fix it now.

On the other hand, there are more covers. The worst of the woke scourge is certainly behind the tech industry. Many other companies are now dismantling their DEI bureaucracies or are shadows of their former powers. It is possible to pivot, and it is infinitely easier to do so in 2024 than in 2021. But it still sucks.

If I were a gambler, I'm sure I would. Maybe it's not a nice, definitive, one-time clean cut like we did at the company. But like most large companies, it has gradually scaled back its awakened excesses, making it seem like it was just a corrective to “overemployment.”

What's clear to me is that addressing this issue is an existential issue for Google. As if it was existential for us. If you follow these bad ideas to their logical conclusion, you'll end up with a product that's worse than useless. You end up with search engines that want to preach to people instead of finding facts. In the long run, there will be no mainstream market for such bullshit products.

Eventually the market will be forced to correct. But Google is a very wealthy company. It is likely that the smoke of its former glory will continue to linger for a long time. Let's hope that by the time companies get this right and come to their senses, there will be more than just empty shells left.

I never thought I'd say this, but I'm actually rooting for Google on this one. Big technology is a game of thrones, and when great powers compete against each other in different ways, all of us mere peasants are better off. We need a stronger Google to compete with a powerful Apple and a powerful Microsoft.

So. Both difficult choices and easy life. Easy choices, difficult life. We made an incredibly difficult choice in his April of 2021. Since finishing the cleanup, I have lived a relatively easy life along that vector. Sergey and Larry, you can do it too. But you have to want to do it. We have to want Google to be relevant to AI. We must want to make the world's information accessible and useful again, without ideological nonsense. Vamos!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://world.hey.com/dhh/google-s-sad-ideological-capture-was-exactly-what-we-were-trying-to-avoid-67fad361 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos