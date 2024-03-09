Statement from the No Tech For Aparttheid campaign regarding Google's retaliation and firing of a Google Cloud software engineer who disrupted Israel's AI and Surveillance MindTheTech conference. | No Technology for the Apartheid Campaign | Author March 2024





Google employees and the New York City community protest outside the Mind The Tech Conference on March 4, 2024 in New York City.

On Monday, a brave Google Cloud engineer spoke out against the company's complicity in Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people. Videos of workers standing up for their rights went viral, with some reposts reaching up to 8 million views and generating widespread global support, including from Palestinians in Gaza. Three days later, Google fired the employee.

Google clearly retaliated against its own employees who spoke out about working conditions.

This is the first time that employees have been summarily fired after their brave public protests against Project Nimbus, Google and Amazons sharing a $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli military and government. This is the second time Google has retaliated against employees associated with its workplace-organized “No Tech For Apartheid” campaign, against employees who spoke out about various ethical misconduct at the company. This is the latest in a series of incidents in which Google has retaliated. of business decisions.

While Google touts the importance of democratic values ​​in the workplace, it seeks to shut down free speech and silence debate and dissent among employees within the company.

Google's purpose is clear. Google is trying to silence its employees to hide their moral failings. Google is enabling the world's first AI-powered genocide through Project Nimbus. Through this agreement, Google and Amazon are aiding and abetting Israel's campaign of genocide against the apartheid state and Palestinians in Gaza. Instead of cleaning up itself or breaking its contract with a genocidal regime, Google is beating up its own employees. For nearly three years, thousands of Google and Amazon employees have organized to protest the company's contracts with the Israeli government and military, but received no response from management or executives.

As a cloud software engineer for the critical technology that enables Project Nimbus to run in Israel's sovereign data centers, this employee comes from a place of deep personal concern about the direct and violent impacts of his work. I spoke. They spoke from a deep belief that truly ethical engineering must consider its impact on communities around the world.

When firing these brave employees, Google HR asked them how they felt. The worker responded, “I'm proud to have been fired for refusing to be complicit in genocide.”

Media inquiries: [email protected]

