Google Workspace updates: A roundup of weekly Google Workspace updates





When you hover over a space or group chat in the left navigation of Google Chat, a hovercard appears that displays a summarized list of members and their avatars. This is especially useful when you need to distinguish one chat from another. Additionally, you can include space hovercards throughout your chat app using a shared hovercard library. |Currently available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

We're excited to announce the release of the Google Calendar lock screen widget on iOS mobile devices (iOS16 and later) and iPad (iOS17). These will show you upcoming events and tasks, allowing you to see them at a glance directly from your lock screen.

You can now easily remove backgrounds from images added to your Google Slides presentations.To do this, select the image on the slide, right-click and[背景の削除]or on the toolbar.[背景の削除]Select the button. | Currently available to users with personal accounts through Gemini Enterprise and Gemini Business add-ons, and Google One AI Premium. | Click here to learn more about removing the background of an image.Previous notice

The following announcement was published on the Workspace Updates blog earlier this week. See the original blog post for more information.

Smooth scrolling in Google Sheets is now available on desktop

Smooth scrolling allows you to scroll to a specific part of a row or column and stop anywhere in your spreadsheet. | Learn more about scrolling spreadsheets.

New enhancements to space management tools For administrators: Add multiple members or groups, see settings and details

We're introducing several updates to the Admin console's space management tools, including user interface improvements and additional management features. | Learn more about space management tools for admins.

Migrate email data from one Google Workspace account to another (available in open beta)

Starting today, a new data migration experience is available. A more reliable and efficient way to migrate your users' email data from one Google Workspace account to another. You can configure data migration for up to 100 users at a time, and you can also perform delta migrations that smartly ingest newly generated data from the source without duplicating previously migrated content. | Available with Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, and Business Plus. Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus. Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus. For Essentials Starter, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, and nonprofit customers only. | Click here for more information on email data migration.

Easily set up dropdown tips in Google Sheets

Instead of manually creating dropdown tip values, you can now insert preset dropdown tips configured for common use cases like priority and review status. | Learn more about preset drop-down tips.

Added support for Google Meet co-hosts for client-side encrypted meetings

Client-side encrypted meetings now support the use of co-host functionality. This allows a host to plan and book an encrypted video conference on the client side on behalf of another user, and assign that user as a co-host, allowing them to join and open the meeting independently from the host. This means that you can | Available only to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers. | Learn more about client-side encrypted conferencing.

User enrollment for managed iOS devices is now generally available

In late 2023, we introduced User Registration, an additional option for iOS mobile management, in beta. User enrollment separates work and personal data on iOS devices, allowing admins to control workspace data on the device while users maintain the privacy of their personal data. Starting today, user registration is generally available. | Available only to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Frontline Standard, Frontline Starter, Business Plus, Cloud Identity Premium, Education Standard, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers. | For more information on user registration, please see here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://workspaceupdates.googleblog.com/2024/03/release-notes-03-08-2024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos