Pricing, availability and where to buy online





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Nintendo fans refer to March 10th every year as Mario Day (MAR10, get it?). To celebrate, Nintendo has teamed up with Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo for the video game holiday.

This year, the gaming company will be hosting a “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” tournament. This tournament is open to anyone who owns the game and subscribes to Nintendo Switch Online. Gamers can test their driving and drifting skills against other players from around the world.

“I talk a lot about how good I am at Mario Kart,” Gaten Matarazzo told Variety. “And then you meet people who are better at it, and usually I'm not very good at it. So I'm going to try my best[in the Open]. And I think that's probably the best way to celebrate Mario Day. ”

Not a subscriber? You can join Nintendo Switch Online with a 12-month subscription for $19.99 per year or a Family Membership for up to 8 users for $34.99 per year.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old started his gaming series by playing “Mario Kart on the Wii,” he explains. “It was so much fun and so surreal. And I played it to an unhealthy degree as well, which led me to play it on the Nintendo Switch to an even more unhealthy degree.”

And just because it's Mario Day today doesn't mean you have to participate in an online kart racing tournament with Mario himself and characters from the Mario world like Yoshi, Shy Guy, Dry Bones, and more. In fact, you can even join other characters included in the game, such as Isabelle from Animal Crossing, Inkling Girl from Splatoon, and Link from The Legend of Zelda.

“I always go with Link, which is crazy. I probably should stick to the title franchise, but for some reason I always choose Link. (Maybe) because I'm a Zelda freak '' Matarazzo says. “And I think that cemented my love for Nintendo, but by any chance, whenever I'm playing Smash Bros., I'm also playing Link in Mario Kart. I don't know why. It's just something I like.”

Learn more about Nintendo's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Open March 2024 Tournament here.

Meanwhile, to celebrate everyone's favorite Brooklyn plumber, retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy have slashed prices on select Mario games for Nintendo Switch. Currently, you can score up to 33% on hit titles (physical copies and digital downloads) such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, and Mario Golf Super Rush.

Scroll down to shop the best Mario Day deals below:

Nintendo “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe”

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the quintessential kart racing game with over 40 characters, nearly 50 courses, over 35 vehicles, and thousands of combinations to keep you entertained for hours.

Nintendo “Mario Party Superstars”

Get the party started with Mario Party Superstars, featuring over 100 mini-games and challenges featuring Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and more. You can play with friends and family.

Nintendo “Mario Golf Super Rush”

This is not your average day on the golf course. Mario Golf: Super Rush is a high-octane, supercharged experience with enhanced speed golf options.

Nintendo “Mario Tennis Ace”

This is no ordinary tennis match. It's a tennis battle. Mario Tennis Aces is next-level tennis with missions, battles, and boss battles.

Nintendo “Yoshi's Crafted World”

In Yoshi's Crafted World, join Yoshi and his friends on an adorable adventure to find and retrieve gem-encrusted stones from Kamek and Baby Bowser.

Nintendo “Luigi's Mansion 3”

While traveling to a haunted hotel, Mario, Toad, and Princess Peach are captured by a creepy poltergeist. Now Luigi has to overcome his fear and rescue Mario from the crisis in “Luigi's Mansion 3”.

Nintendo “Super Mario Bros. Wonder”

Recently nominated for Game of the Year, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a trippy side-scrolling adventure through the Flower Kingdom.

Nintendo “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury”

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is two adventures for the price of one. Mario and his friends jump and climb through his colorful 3D, defeating the giant and fiery Bowser before it turns dark.

The Mario Day sale runs through Sunday, March 17th at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. Watch Nintendo's video of his MAR10 Day below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/shopping/news/best-mario-day-deals-1235929572/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos