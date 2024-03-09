Deep Tech Series Vol. 3: Women and Girls in Deep Tech





Women and girls belong to science. It's time to recognize that inclusion drives innovation and empowers all women and girls to reach their true potential.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations

The status of women and girls in deep technology

The wicked and complex challenges we face as a global community require new ideas, new ways of thinking and working. This is where deep innovation based on extensive research and development that enables transformation can have a special impact. But deep tech can only realize this potential if it can tap into the widest possible talent pool. Women's participation in deep technology remains low, highlighting the underutilization of human ingenuity. For example, in Europe, only 6% of deep tech scale-ups are female founders, which is still lower than almost half of traditional technology companies.

In this context, deep technology and the broader technology and innovation ecosystem share common challenges that require focused efforts. First, there's funding. Across OECD countries, start-ups run by women face 23% less investment and a 30% lower chance of success than those led by men. The underrepresentation of women among venture-backed entrepreneurs and VC investors is a key contributing factor to this issue. Low funding rates for women-led startups. This can be an important multiple, as the majority of companies that ultimately list on the stock exchange through IPOs are venture-backed.

There are also important gaps in women's leadership and participation across the technology and deep tech space. As of 2022, women will make up 30% of the AI ​​workforce worldwide. But deep tech also needs to address certain overarching imperatives, such as developing broader science and technology pathways for women, from basic learning to commercializing deep tech innovations. These challenges are particularly relevant to the rapidly developing technology ecosystems in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where the empowerment of women and girls is driving technology development in countries that need new ideas most. may lead to. For example, deep technology could provide innovative solutions to meet the contraceptive needs of women in LMICs. In LMICs, one in four women and adolescents of reproductive age have unmet contraceptive needs.

Deep tech needs women and girls as much as deep tech

Women have been at the forefront of groundbreaking innovations that shape today's world of technology. Austrian-American inventor Hedy Lamarr played a key role in developing the early “deep technology” that is the basis of modern Wi-Fi. Nowadays, there are prominent female scientists such as Professor. Dr. Sara Gilbert, Dr. Kizmekia Corbett, and Dr. Karik Katalin have led groundbreaking research, particularly in the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Similarly, the discovery of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology by Nobel Prize winners Dr. Jennifer Doudna and Dr. Emmanuel Charpentier represents a major advance in biotechnology, with the potential to transform medicine and agriculture through precise genetic modification. It brings sex.

Today's global deep technology landscape continues to be reshaped by outstanding women scientists and entrepreneurs. One Tunisian startup co-founded by a self-taught female entrepreneur leverages GPU-accelerated computing, deep learning, and reinforcement learning to develop AI-driven drug discovery and new immunotherapies for diseases that currently have no effective treatments. and vaccine development. Similarly, a female-led climate technology startup based in Nairobi is tackling the lack of environmental data in Africa. Leveraging cutting-edge satellite technology and AI, we provide farmers with detailed data and macro-level insights into natural disasters and climate impacts across Africa.

Improving the adoption of deep technology will not only benefit women; Gender disparities among technology professionals have ripple effects far beyond the technology industry. Incorporating and leading the development of new technologies with women's perspectives, experiences, and insights can lead to more inclusive innovation. Emphasizing gender diversity in deep technology is therefore a strategic imperative to unlock the full potential of these advanced technologies. But it has particularly important implications for women. For example, the lack of women's voices in the field of genetic engineering has skewed research priorities, overlooked diseases and conditions that primarily affect women, and inadequately tailored treatments to women's unique physiological responses. You may not be able to explore.

Empowering women and girls in deep technology

There is no need to reinvent the wheel to address the challenges women and girls face in deep technology. Valuable learnings and insights can be gained from successful approaches in the broader technology sector, and these can be combined with emerging learnings globally as countries increase their engagement with deep technologies. This field is full of new opportunities for exploration and learning, and provides a rich foundation for adapting and testing proven techniques in the unique context of deep technology. Such an approach will require careful navigation and adaptation, while continuing to be a journey full of potential for innovation and growth, in order to best empower women and girls in this evolving field. is emphasized.

Identify and address issues. Women's participation and leadership in technology and deep tech ecosystems remains low. However, many countries, especially small and medium-sized ones, have difficulty understanding the scale of the problem. The data needed to monitor the broader gender equality aspects of the SDGs is available in less than half of the cases, and in many settings gender-disaggregated data related to gender equality are not available. Technology and innovation are not gathered. Strengthening national core gender data systems provides policymakers, decision-makers, and innovators with the necessary support to shape critical and comprehensive policies and strategies to foster deep technology and broader innovation. This is an important part of providing data.

Strengthen education and research infrastructure. By definition, deep technology is not a discrete intervention. It is based on an extensive pipeline of research, knowledge and expertise. Empowering female students early in their education with STEM programs can serve as a foundational step in fostering deep her interest and ability in fields such as technology. The story of Natacha Sangwa, a Rwandan high school graduate who created a prototype mechanized irrigation system at a UN Women-supported coding camp, illustrates the transformative power of such early efforts. Additionally, women's participation in Deep Her Technology could also be facilitated by partnering with, supporting, or creating online platforms that offer courses on Deep Her Technology and entrepreneurship in local languages. there is. Various online education platforms already offer a variety of industry-driven, self-paced courses. curriculum. These platforms have proven to be very effective for women around the world to start learning about deep her technology and improve and expand their current skills through interdisciplinary courses. These platforms also build a deep community of technology learners, fostering mutual support and establishing connections with other learners.

Integrating women into deep technology narratives. To foster a robust deep tech ecosystem, some developing countries like Thailand have implemented multi-year national deep tech startup plans. More broadly, dedicated support infrastructure such as incubators and accelerators specifically designed to meet the needs of women-led deep tech startups could play a key role. For example, Kenya's iHub, an innovation hub that supports technology entrepreneurs, has a specific women in business program. A similar approach could be effective for women involved in deep she technology by providing a space with high-speed internet and essential deep she tech tools (such as 3D printers and VR headsets) there is. These spaces provide more than just physical resources. They will offer a collaborative, women-focused environment, complete with skill-building programs and networking opportunities with multidisciplinary partners and investors. Emulating Kenya’s Women in Technology Incubator, which offers specialized mentorship, pitch preparation bootcamps, and access to seed funding, could be a valuable model for supporting women in deep her tech fields. there is.

Bridging the commercialization gap. Addressing gender disparities in the funding ecosystem is critical for women in deep tech to succeed in not only innovating, but also growing and taking their innovations to market. Targeted initiatives such as the European Union's Deep Tech Women's Fund highlight the potential for grants, investments and in-kind support tailored to the specific needs of women-led deep tech ventures. Similarly, supporting more women to pursue funding avenues in venture capital and other investment firms could have important synergies. For example, companies like Backstage Capital and initiatives like All Raise aim to increase the presence and influence of women and underrepresented groups in venture capital. By addressing widespread imbalances in funding and resource allocation, a more inclusive ecosystem could actively support the commercial aspirations of women in deep tech.

Increased community and awareness. Community-focused initiatives like Black in Deep Tech exemplify how visibility and support can improve underrepresented groups. A similar approach could be adopted by Deep Her Women and Girls in Technology, which focuses on STEM training, entrepreneurial support, mentorship, and recognition of local female pioneers in the field. Competitions, celebratory events, and recognition, similar to the Women in Tech Global Awards, can act as powerful motivators. Recognizing that deep technology is in its infancy in many countries, regional and global networks can also create a vibrant and interconnected community of women innovators (and policy makers). Strategic community-building efforts like this can increase the visibility of women in deep tech, foster mutual support, and create inspiring role models.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.undp.org/policy-centre/singapore/blog/deep-tech-series-vol-3-women-and-girls-deep-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos