Women-led tech startups LyfeMD, Roga, Granularity





TORONTO, March 8, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — Toronto Metropolitan University DMZ will host its second annual Women's Innovation Summit, where 10 female-led tech startups will join The I had the opportunity to pitch my business to Firehood's angel investors.

DMZ hosted a summit at its Toronto headquarters to commemorate International Women's Day. The day-long event featured a selection of activities to empower and celebrate women in entrepreneurship and business. These include an intimate roundtable to encourage candid discussions on women's empowerment, the announcement of the DMZ 2024 Women of the Year winners, and a pitch competition in partnership with The Firehood, an angel group dedicated to accelerating women-led technology innovation. and so on.

The pitch competition received over 160 applications from across the country, heard from 10 female-led startups, and awarded a total of CAD 100,000 to the following companies:

LyfeMD, a Calgary-based startup providing an evidence-based platform to transform the management of inflammatory diseases, received C$60,000. Roga, a Toronto-based startup that provides a mental health care platform and wearable non-invasive brain stimulation device designed to reduce anxiety in employees, received C$40,000.

Following the results of the pitch, The Firehood also announced an additional investment of C$130,000 in DMZ alumGranularity. DMZ alumGranularity is an AI-powered platform that enables retailers and brands to stay ahead of viral social media and search trends.

It is an honor to partner with DMZ on the Women's Innovation Summit for the second year in a row, said Firehood co-founder Danielle Graham. Empowering and investing in women-led innovation is central to The Firehood's mission. is committed to supporting these amazing ventures to accelerate their growth.

The impact of the DMZ Women's Innovation Summit goes far beyond the cash investment and the Women of the Year award. Emily Smiley, Director of Partnerships and Investor Relations, said this will bring together individuals from across the ecosystem, including influential women leaders, executives, investors, corporate partners, and startup founders. said it was designed. Championing a future where women-led innovation thrives is a collective effort, and DMZ strives to be a convenor and catalyst for the ecosystem.

The DMZ 2024 Women of the Year award winners were also announced at the summit. Created to celebrate women in Canada's technology and business communities, this annual award recognizes a list of esteemed individuals with outstanding achievements and impact.

The DMZs 2024 Women of the Year winners are:

Amber Mac, President, AmberMac Media Inc. Ashley Wright, Founder and CEO of The Right Success Fatima Zaidi, Founder and CEO of Quill Helen Ahrens, Shopify OUT Chairman and Key Account Senior Merchant Success Manager Helen Huang, Co. Founder Co.Lab Shriya Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Daily Blends Stephanie Curcio, CEO and Co-Founder of NLPatent, Sylvia Ng, CEO of ReturnBear, Rhiannon Davies, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Sandpiper Ventures

For more information on the DMZ Women of the Year honorees, visit dmz.to/woty2024.

Beyond the Women Innovation Summit, DMZ's Women's Innovation Program provides women entrepreneurs with access to exclusive community events, mentorship opportunities, peer networks, and investor relations in addition to DMZ's standard programs available to all members. We offer additional opportunities and professional support to accelerate your growth, including connections with

Officially announced at the Women Innovation Summit, DMZ will now provide $5,000 grants to female founders accepted into the pre-incubator program and $10,000 grants to female founders accepted into the incubator program. I did. Additionally, female founders participating in the incubator program can tap into their $5,000-per-person pool to cover approved business expenses.

Following the summit, DMZ is preparing to release an impact report highlighting the breadth and importance of the Women's Innovation Summit. This report is designed to summarize and disseminate valuable insights from the event and will be shared widely with ecosystems and organizations working to empower women innovators.

To learn more about how DMZ helps female-identified founders build and grow their startups, visit dmz.to/WIP.

-30-

Media Contact Luvy Hardy, [email protected]

About DMZ DMZ is a world-class startup incubator based at Toronto Metropolitan University that provides the next generation of technology entrepreneurs with the tools they need to build, launch, and scale highly impactful startups. Masu. By providing connections with customers, coaching, capital, and community, DMZ's customized approach helps innovators reach the next milestone in their entrepreneurial journey. DMZ has helped more than 820 startups raise his $2.58 billion in funding and create more than 5,000 jobs through his award-winning programs. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with globally accessible programs, DMZ has offices in Vietnam, India, and the United States, and partnerships across North America, Latin America, Africa, and Asia, and a widely recognized It has an international presence. For more information, please visit dmz.to.

