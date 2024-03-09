Bringing together technology, marketing and innovation at Yashobhumi on March 13th and 14th





ad:tech New Delhi, India's premier marketing, technology and media event, is scheduled to be held on March 13 and 14, 2024 at Yashobhoomi – India International Convention and Expo Center in Delhi. With an inspiring 14-year legacy, adtech is laying the foundation for shaping the future of marketing and technology, raising the bar higher than ever before.

The theme of this year's event is “The Quest for High and Stable Growth,” with the industry pursuing efficient and impactful growth strategies in times defined by global uncertainty, geopolitical and economic instability. reflects. To tackle an ever-changing economic environment with changing consumer behavior, brands need to focus on digital capabilities and marketing mix agility. From AI to attribution, e-commerce to influencer marketing, from identity to new nuances of customer experience in a privacy-centric world, AdTech 2024 features the latest trends and industry breakthroughs shaping the marketing and technology landscape. I will explore.

This event features keynote speakers known for their marketing and technology expertise. Tom Fishburne is the creator of his Marketoonist and author of “Your Ad Ignored Here,” offering a mix of humor and consumer behavior insight when speaking about Gen Z at conferences. Michael Dobell, co-founder of Media.Monks, is a digital content and creative pioneer who brings together new trends in the use of AI. She is the founder of She Capital She is Anisha Singh, Co-founder of Wow Skincare She is Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder of V3 Ventures Her Mission Start Ab team includes Arjun Vaidya talks about India's quest for high and stable growth. Many other prominent speakers from various fields will also share their insights and expertise, making this event a comprehensive platform for learning and networking.

ad:tech 2024 will host discussions on four tracks:

● Future Tech: Explore the latest innovations shaping the future of marketing.

● Commerce Everywhere: Discuss strategies for engaging consumers across different digital platforms.

● Identity, addressability, and consumer experience: Consider the importance of personalized brand interactions.

● Accelerated sustainable growth: Emphasizes strategies to achieve rapid and stable business growth.

ad:tech 2024 will serve as a nexus where technology, marketing and innovation converge, bringing together over 120 sponsors and exhibitors and over 100 speakers from around the world to explore the transformative potential of new-age technology. , promises to attract more than 6,000 marketers. and market insights. The ad:tech 2024 exhibit floor will showcase a variety of next-generation innovators and disruptors across expertise in areas such as AI, CTV, retail media, CPaaS, data and measurement, performance marketing, and ad fraud. Renowned brands such as WhistleFEED – Platinum Sponsor, Samsung Ads and affle – Diamond Sponsor will be your key partners to make your event a success.

Jaswant Singh, Country Managing Director, AdTech, India commented: ad:tech 2024 will discuss how brands can manage their growth strategies. Where to look for new sources of demand and how to take advantage of available technology and innovation. Conversations at our conference span a wide variety of topics, including how to leverage AI, retail media, and commerce everywhere, and AdTech Expo welcomes a wide range of topics from innovative startups to pioneering leading marketing and technology companies. A wide range of exhibitors will be participating. ”

Attendees can expect to network with top decision makers, gain insights from industry experts, and showcase their products and services to an engaged audience. The event will also provide recruitment opportunities, allowing businesses to hire top digital marketing talent.

About adtech –

COMEXPOSIUM Group, one of the world's leading event organizers, is involved in more than 170 B2C and B2B events across 11 different sectors including IT, security, digital, high tech, food, agriculture, fashion, construction, optics and transportation. I am. Comexposium attracts over 3 million visitors and 45,000 exhibitors worldwide. Comexposium operates in more than 30 global economic growth zones including Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines and Qatar. We are expanding our business. , Russia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA.

For more information about ad:tech, New Delhi 2024, including registration details and event dates, please visit https://newdelhi.ad-tech.com/.

