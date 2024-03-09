How to make Google show you more accurate search results





Google is getting increasingly bad at displaying useful search results. I'm sure I'm not the only one who notices this. For example, recently I searched for Lifehacker posts that included the word Kelvin, which is not a very common term. Instead of searching for several articles that mention this (including the “Connections” column, which I was looking for), Google happily shows results containing “K”, the scientific abbreviation for the unit of temperature. I have decided. I was then taken to a results page full of articles about how to save money with a 401(k) account.

These off-key search results are becoming increasingly common, and we can only place some of the blame on the results, which are cluttered with AI-generated junk and human-generated SEO bait. I have no way of correcting what people (and bots) are writing. You also can't access Google's ranking algorithm to shuffle your pages. But we can show you how to actually make Google search for what you type.

How to make Google search for the word you want instead of synonyms

Here's why this happens in the first place: Google tries to help you by searching for words similar to what you're searching for (and, ironically, Google helps advertisers by focusing your interests on what advertisers want). (They may try to help you) (I want to sell you). This is often helpful. For example, if you search for the plural word “running shoes,” you'll also see pages with the singular word “running shoes.”

Nowadays, these adjustments seem to be quite widespread, leading to off-the-wall searches like the ones mentioned above, like finding units of temperature or getting advice on retirement benefits. . Previously, a simple fix was to put quotes around the word. These days it's less reliable (though it may still work).

Enter verbatim options. This isn't new, but it's become even more important these days, given Google's extensive adjustments to search queries.

Credit: Google/Beth Skwarecki

How to turn on verbatim mode in Google Search

On the search results page, look for the menu labeled “Tools.” It may be on the right edge of the screen.

On desktop, look to the far right of the page, to the right of buttons that suggest related searches and different search categories (images, shopping, etc.).

On mobile, you'll see the “Images, Shopping…” category below the search box. Place your finger on these words and swipe left. A search tool appears at the end of the line, on the far right.

[ツール]or[検索ツール]Tap .[すべての結果]A dropdown labeled . Click or tap on this to see the Verbatim options.

Credit: Google/Beth Skwarecki

The 'Verbatim' feature of 'Tools' is the key to searching for the actual words you type. We can't guarantee anything about the quality of the pages you'll see, but at least you'll get a more targeted selection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lifehacker.com/tech/how-to-get-more-accurate-google-search-results The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos