Google's surprise update makes Android more similar to the iPhone





These days, there's little choice between premium smartphones made by Samsung, Apple, or Google. The difference between iPhone and Android lies in their operating systems. Now, things are changing, and a surprising new update from Google is closing yet another of his iPhone-shaped holes on Android devices.

Google's latest changes are a must for Android users

getty

Android is changing rapidly. In terms of devices, there is little difference between premium devices, mainly made by Samsung, and the latest iPhone flagships. And on the OS front, the two worlds are rapidly merging, whether Apple opens up to third-party app stores under the European DMA or Google tightens the security of its own Play Store. It's starting to happen.

A week ago, I reported that Google was cracking down on RCS messaging from rooted Android devices. This is very Apple-like and very un-Android-like behavior. We've also seen leaked screenshots of a possible satellite SOS feature on Google's devices that matches Apple's version.

More from FORBES WhatsApp suddenly issues new warning to all iPhone and Android users By Zak Doffman

And now we have the next feature that crosses the Android/iOS boundary. This is much more important than RCS limitations or satellite fallback. One of the iPhone's best innovations in recent years has been the integration of voice and video calls from multiple sources into the device.

This means that your WhatsApp or FaceTime audio or video calls will appear in your call list alongside regular calls. What's even better is that the user can choose WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, FaceTime and even Teams as his favorite number to use. This is very important because calls on WhatsApp and Signal are end-to-end encrypted, making it much easier to use VOIP calls that are secure by default.

Now, it looks like Google is moving in the same direction, with the latest Google Phone beta showing WhatsApp calls in the recent callers list just like on an iPhone.

End-to-end encrypted calling is just as important as end-to-end encrypted messaging. You can be assured that no one is listening and what is said remains between you and the person you called. Depending on what you want to do, it may not seem important in the US or Europe, but of course it is important in other parts of the world, Southeast Asia, China, Africa.

Encrypting the audio communications of journalists, politicians, dissidents, and lawyers is a major innovation. And now, as we've seen with the iPhone, this becomes much easier.

Hundreds of millions of voice and video calls are made on WhatsApp every day, which means billions of fully encrypted minutes. It's about time these calls, especially since they've become the norm for many people, are priced the same as their regular mobile phone equivalents.

Another update to Google's Phone app also mimics iPhone functionality. During a voice call, Google will offer to invite the other caller to his Google Meet video chat. On an iPhone, the equivalent is inviting the other person to your girlfriend's FaceTime video call, as long as they also have her iPhone.

It's inevitable that Google will continue to bring Android's core features closer to those of the iPhone, and of course it's not a one-way street for Apple to do the same. But these commonalities aren't as important as the other big changes we've seen this year in AI.

As Apple touts it will release its biggest iOS update ever this fall, differentiation between iPhone, which is likely to focus on on-device, and Google, which regularly falls back to cloud data processing, will be key. Samsung is somewhere in the middle, balancing its own ecosystem with Google.

More from FORBES China just weaponized smartphones to take down Apple and Google By Zak Doffman

I realize this is not for everyone and may be controversial to suggest, but I would like to make end-to-end encrypted IP calls the default when available. It is recommended. This is especially true if the user has relatively unlimited or unconstrained data or is using WiFi. These calls are more secure and you may be surprised by the improved call quality. That said, when bandwidth becomes strained, we must revert to traditional alternatives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2024/03/08/google-upgrade-samsung-s24-s23-pixel-towards-apple-iphone-15-pro-max/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos