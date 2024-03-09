Google Lens can now automatically save visual searches





Google is rolling out an update to its Lens camera search tool that automatically saves your visual search history for future reference. Think of it like the browsing history option in Chrome, but for Lens.

As 9to5Google reports, this new feature only lets you find a visual search history within the Google app on your phone, while searches made with recent tools like the nifty Circle to Search It is not saved automatically.

For the uninitiated, Google Lens has long been used as an easy way to point your Android smartphone's camera at an object and trigger a Google search. Just find the square icon in camera options and scan the image. Google's machine learning algorithms try to identify the object you highlight and return search results for that object, or at least as close as possible to what the user is viewing.

In practice, Lens works pretty well, but it does have limitations. I can't find people or I can't find them. This is probably a good thing from a privacy perspective, as identification is not always done correctly. But that's why the ability to save searches can be so useful. If you have a type of chair that Lens hasn't worked on yet, you can refer to the search results later when you run into a friend who is a chair expert.

One thing to keep in mind is that Lens scans objects and sends them and related data to the cloud, so your search history is not saved on your device. Instead, you must visit myactivity.google.com to access it. This is also an opt-in feature. This means that to ensure your Lens searches are saved, you need to access the “Include visual search history” option. Don't expect Google to do this automatically. The option to do this is[データとプライバシー],[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]It's in the section.

All in all, this may sound like a small update, and it is. But tweaks like this can help make using machine learning-powered tools more convenient, and thus prepare us for a future where AI features and options become more prevalent on some of the best phones. Masu.

While I'm not happy about a time when smart robots will enslave us all, I'm happy for useful AI tools that will make retrieving information much easier. I'm also looking forward to seeing what Apple can do with generated AI regarding his iPhone 16.

