



America's founding fathers are depicted as black women and ancient Greek warriors are depicted as Asian women and men, a world reimagined in late February by Google's generative AI tool Gemini. .

The launch of a new image generation feature has thrown social media platforms into a whirlpool of intrigue and confusion. When users entered a prompt to create an image of a person generated by her AI, Gemini primarily showed them results featuring people of color, whether appropriate or not.

X users shared a laugh as they repeatedly tried and failed to generate images of white people in Gemini. While some were deemed humorous online, images of brown people wearing World War II Nazi uniforms with swastikas sparked outrage, prompting Google to temporarily disable the tool. I made it.

Founding Fathers, Vikings, and Pope by Google AI:



Here's a closer look at Google Gemini and the recent controversy surrounding it.

What is Google Gemini?

Google's first contribution to the AI ​​race was a chatbot named Bard.

Bard was announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai on February 6, 2023 as a conversational AI program, or chatbot, that can simulate conversations with users, and went into use on March 21, 2023. Ta.

It is known as generative AI because it can produce essays and even code in bulk when users give it written instructions.

Google announced that Gemini will replace Bard, and that both free and paid versions of Gemini are now publicly available through the company's website and smartphone app. Google announced that Gemini will handle various types of input and output, including text, images, and videos.

However, the image generation aspect of Gemini is the part of the tool that has received the most attention due to the controversy surrounding it.

What image did Gemini create?

The most controversial images were those depicting historical events or women and people of color in positions historically held by white men. For example, one rendering showed a pope who is seemingly a black woman.

There have been potentially three black popes in the history of the Catholic Church, with the last black papal service ending in 496 AD. Although there is no record of a female pope in the Vatican's official history, medieval legend holds that a young woman, Pope Joan, served as pope in disguise in the 9th century.

lol Google's Gemini AI thinks Greek warriors were black and Asian.



How does Gemini work?

Gemini is a generative AI system that combines the models behind Bard, including LaMDA, which makes AI conversational and intuitive, and Imagen, a text-to-image conversion technology, says lead ethics at AI startup Hugging Face. Scientist Margaret Mitchell explained.

Generative AI tools are loaded with training data from which they pull information to answer questions and prompt user input.

The tool can process text, images, audio and more simultaneously, explained a blog written by Pichai and Demis Hassabis, CEO and co-founder of Google DeepMind, a British-American AI research lab. Masu.

It can take a text prompt as input and produce likely responses as output. Mitchell explained that “likely” here means roughly statistically likely given what is seen in the training data.

Google Gemini AI interface on iPhone browser [File: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Does generative AI have a bias problem?

Generative AI models have been criticized for what are considered algorithmic biases, especially when they overlook people of color or perpetuate stereotypes when producing results.

Ayo Tometi, co-founder of the US-based anti-racism movement Black Lives Matter, said AI, like any technology, risks reinforcing existing social prejudices.

Artist Stephanie Dinkins has been experimenting with AI's ability to realistically depict black women for the past seven years. Dinkins found that when given prompts to generate images, the AI ​​tends to distort facial features and hair texture. Other artists who have tried to generate images of Black women using various platforms such as Stability AI, Midjourney, and DALL-E have reported similar issues.

Critics also say the generative AI models tend to oversexualize the images of Black and Asian women they produce. Some Black and Asian women report that when AI is used to generate images of themselves, the AI ​​generator lightens their skin tone.

In an episode of Al Jazeera's Digital Dilemma, data reporter Lam Thuy Vo said this happens when people uploading training data do not include people of color or people from non-mainstream cultures. said. Training data for image generation AI A lack of diversity in the input data can cause the AI ​​to learn biased patterns or similarities within images and use that knowledge to generate new images.

Additionally, training data is collected from the Internet. There you will find a huge range of content and images, including racist and misogynistic material. AI can learn from training data and potentially reproduce it.

Therefore, the least prioritized people in the dataset are likely to experience technology that does not take them into account or portray them correctly, which can lead to and perpetuate discrimination.

Could this be the reason why Gemini produced inappropriate images?

In fact, the opposite is true. Gemini is designed not to perpetuate these problems.

While the training data for other generative AI models often prioritizes fair-skinned men in image generation, Gemini is able to prioritize images of people of color, especially women, even when it's inappropriate. has been generated.

Mitchell said the AI ​​can be programmed to add terms to a prompt after a user types and submits the prompt.

For example, the prompt “Photo of a Nazi” might be changed to a photo of a racially diverse Nazi, or a photo of a black female Nazi. Therefore, strategies that begin with good intentions can produce problematic results.

Mitchell explained that the content added can be randomized, so different terms for marginalized communities could be added based on a random generator.

AI models can also be instructed to generate a larger set of images than what is actually displayed to the user. The images generated are ranked using a model that detects skin tone, for example, Mitchell explained. She explained that with this approach, darker skin tones are ranked higher than those with lower skin tones, and users only see the top set.

In his post for I said in X's post that there is.

At Gemini, we erred in our approach to the dream world by understanding that ignoring the historical biases that our models have learned would (at a minimum) result in massive public backlash.



What was the reaction to the Gemini image?

First, Gemini's rendering sparked an anti-woke backlash from conservatives online. Conservatives argued that Big Tech's woke agenda was furthered by portraying the Founding Fathers of the United States as ethnic minority men and women, for example.

The term “woke” has long been part of African American slang, but was adopted by some American conservatives to oppose social justice movements. For example, anti-woke sentiment among Republicans has led to restrictions on some race-related content in education. In February 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis banned state universities from offering diversity, equity, and inclusion programs or teaching critical race theory.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk also reposted a screenshot of Gemini's chatbot on X, in which Gemini was responding to a prompt that white people should acknowledge white privilege. In his repost on Tuesday, Musk criticized the chatbot as racist and sexist.

Google Gemini is extremely racist and sexist.



On the other hand, Google has also been successful in attacking ethnic minorities, for example by generating images of black men and women in Nazi uniforms.

What was Google's response?

Google said last week that the images produced by Gemini were the result of the company's efforts to dismantle bias that previously perpetuated stereotypes and discriminatory attitudes.

Google's Prabhakar Raghavan published a blog post stating that while Gemini was tuned to show a diverse group of people, it wasn't tuned for prompts that would make it inappropriate, and that it was too cautious and extremely He further explained that he had misinterpreted the unusual prompt as sensitive.

These two factors caused the model to overcorrect in some cases and be overly conservative in others, producing embarrassingly false images, he said.

What else did Gemini do wrong?

It wasn't just the AI-generated images of people that angered users.

Gemini users also said the tool failed to produce representative images when asked to create depictions of events such as the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and the 2019 Hong Kong democracy movement. Posted on.

According to the screenshot shared by Stephen L. Miller, it is important for Gemini to approach this topic with respect and precision, and to ensure that the images I produce properly capture the nuance and gravity of the situation. He said he could not guarantee whether the information was captured. Conservative commentator on X in the US.

Kennedy Wong, a PhD student at the University of California, told X the English version of Chinese phrases deemed sensitive by Beijing, such as “the liberation of Hong Kong,” “the revolution of the times,” and “China is an authoritarian country.” Posted that Gemini refused to translate to.

So I asked Gemini (@GoogleAI) to translate the following phrases that are considered sensitive in the People's Republic of China. For some reason, the AI ​​is unable to process your request due to security policies (see screenshot below).



In India, journalist Arnab Ray asked the Gemini chatbot whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a fascist. In response, Gemini said Prime Minister Modi has been accused of implementing policies that some experts consider fascist. When Ray asked a similar question about former President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Gemini gave a more vague answer.

When asked about Trump, Gemini said the election was a complex subject with rapidly changing information, the Guardian reported. For the most accurate information, try Google Search. For Zelenksy, it is complex and hotly debated, with no easy answers, the newspaper said. Additionally, she added, “It's important to approach this topic with nuance and consider different perspectives.”

This sparked anger among Modi's supporters, with Deputy Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar labeling Gemini's response as malicious.

Has Google shut down Gemini?

Google hasn't shut down Gemini completely.

However, on February 22, the company announced that it would temporarily stop generating human images using Gemini.

On Tuesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a letter to news site Semaphore acknowledging that Gemini had angered users. He wrote that he knows some of the responses were upsetting and clearly showed bias, but it was completely unacceptable and we were wrong.

He added that Google's team is working on fixing the error, but did not say when the image generation tool would be re-released. Perfect AI will never exist, especially at this new stage in the industry's development, but we know the hurdles are high for us and will keep trying no matter how long it takes, he wrote. Masu.

Raghavan added that the tool will undergo extensive testing before the feature is made available again.

How has this controversy affected Google?

The controversy spilled over into Google's parent company, Wall Street, with Alphabet losing about $96.9 billion in market capitalization as of February 26.

Alphabet stock fell nearly 4% from $140.10 on Feb. 27 to $133.78 on Tuesday.

