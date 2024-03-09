The number of women in high-tech R&D jobs has increased by 130% over the past decade





The number of women in research and development (R&D) roles in high-tech industries has surged by 130% over the past decade, according to a report released Thursday by the Israel Innovation Authority.

The report was produced in collaboration with Reichmann University's Aron Institute for Economic Policy and was released ahead of International Women's Day.

It found that in 2023, 38% of women in technology will be in research and development roles, up from 28% in 2013. Since 2014, 28,000 women have joined the research and development field.

The number of men entering research and development positions is also increasing. However, the increase was more gradual, rising from 43.7% of men in research and development jobs in 2014 to 53.5% in 2023, according to the report.

Looking at gender segmentation for each position, women still lag behind men. The relative share of women in all R&D jobs increased by 0.3% from 23.1% in 2014 to 26.1% in 2023. This means it will take until 2035 for women to hold around 30% of research and development jobs, and almost 50 years to achieve gender parity. Equality in research and development jobs.

The report added that the proportion of women in high-tech fields has remained unchanged over the past few decades. Haredi women in high technology (Credit: ABIR SULTAN/FLASH90)

According to standards set by the Perlmutter Commission on Human Capital in High Technology, as of 2023 there will be approximately 561,000 female and male employees in high-tech jobs in Israel, of whom approximately one-third will be women. , most of whom are Jewish and non-ultra-Orthodox. .

The role of Arab and ultra-Orthodox women

Only a small proportion of Arab and ultra-Orthodox women hold high-tech jobs, less than 1% of Arab women and less than 2% of ultra-Orthodox women, the report found. Shown.

However, the report highlighted a significant increase in technology-related employment among the Arab population. The number of them in high-tech jobs increased by 273% between 2014 and 2023, and their share in the high-tech job market increased by 377%. However, the numbers are still small: around 2,100 Arab women are employed in high-tech industries, and similar numbers hold technology-related jobs in other markets.advertisement

Finally, the IIA partnered with the Trump Foundation to study the gender pay gap in tech and released preliminary numbers for the first time. The study found that women in high-tech jobs earn about 20% less than men. Looking only at research and development positions, women earn about 84% of men's wages.

