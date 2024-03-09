Meta makes WhatsApp and Messenger interoperable





Meta is set to enable interoperability for WhatsApp and Messenger users in the European Union using Signal's encryption protocols. Meta's decision is part of its efforts to comply with EU digital market laws.

Meta has announced its intention to make third-party messaging services interoperable with its Messenger and WhatsApp services for users in the EU. The move comes as part of Meta's efforts to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Law. The law would require the company to make parts of its app publicly available in order to work with competing service providers.

WhatsApp already has end-to-end encryption (E2EE), but we're not sure if third-party apps offer the same standard. Meta is committed to privacy by using Signal's encryption protocols to protect messages outside of Meta's platform.

But the company has also raised security concerns about not being able to control the messages third-party services receive, which would be obvious if other apps aren't using Signal's protocols. This is where Meta's mandatory agreements with third parties come in handy.

“In order to interoperate, third-party providers enter into agreements with Messenger and WhatsApp to work together to achieve interoperability.” “We're rolling out a WhatsApp reference offer for party providers, with a Messenger reference offer coming soon,” said Dick Brouwer, WhatsApp Engineering Director.

In addition to the protocol, third-party service providers must undergo a cryptographic signature process in order to link with WhatsApp servers.

Third-party interoperability between Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp will significantly open up the EU messaging market. But Meta has so far not announced such plans for other countries, likely due to safety and competition concerns.

The development highlights the growing influence of the EU's DMA, which has already designated Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and ByteDance as gatekeepers, with some exceptions such as Microsoft's Edge and Apple's iMessage. The new rules apply to most products and services, with the exception of App.

Image source: Shutterstock

