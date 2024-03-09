Google fires engineer who protested at company-sponsored Israeli technology conference





Google has fired a cloud engineer who interrupted Barak Regev, managing director of its Israel operations, during a speech at an Israeli technology event in New York, according to CNBC. “I'm a Google software engineer and I refuse to build technology that enhances genocide and surveillance.” In a video shot by freelance journalist Caroline Haskins, the engineer can be seen and heard screaming. Ta. The video went viral online. Despite being dragged away by security and jeers from the audience, he continued speaking and mentioned Project Nimbus. It's a $1.2 billion contract won by Google and Amazon to supply AI and other advanced technologies to the Israeli military.

Last year, a group of Google employees wrote an open letter condemning the “hate, abuse and retaliation” Arab, Muslim and Palestinian workers are subjected to at the company and calling on the company to cancel Project Nimbus. Announced. “Project Nimbus is putting Palestinian community members at risk! I refuse to build technology used for cloud apartheid,” the engineer said. After being removed from the venue, Regev told the audience:[p]”The art of privilege of working for a company that represents democratic values ​​gives a platform to different voices,” he said, before being interrupted by a second protester who accused Google of being complicit in genocide. After making his accusations, he ended his speech.

A Google Cloud engineer just interrupted Google Israel Managing Director Barak Regev this morning at the Israeli technology industry conference MindTheTech in New York.

I refuse to build technology that promotes genocide! he shouted, referring to Google's Project Nimbus deal pic.twitter.com/vM9mMFlJRS

Caroline Haskins (@car0linehaskins) March 4, 2024

The incident occurred during the MindTheTech conference in New York. This year's theme was clearly “Israel's Technology and Stand”, as investment in Israel slowed after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Ms. Haskins wrote in detail about what she witnessed at the event, but was unable to stay until the event was over because she was chased away by security.

“I want other Google Cloud engineers to know that this is what engineering looks like in solidarity with the communities affected by your work,” the Google engineer who interrupted the event told Haskins. Although he spoke to journalists anonymously to avoid professional repercussions, Google clearly found out who he was. A Google spokesperson told CNBC that he was fired for “disrupting an official company-sponsored event.” They also told the news outlet that “regardless of the issue, his behavior was not OK” and that “the employee was terminated for the violation.” [Google’s] policy. “

This article contains affiliate links. If you click on such links and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-fires-engineer-who-protested-at-a-company-sponsored-israeli-tech-conference-090430890.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos