Zolon Techs' Kirk Macchiavello details the company's growth strategy and shares insights on innovation





Kirk Macchiavello is vice president and general manager of national security for Zolon Tech, where he is responsible for supporting various government customers and expanding the company's national security programs. He has over 20 years of experience providing business and technology solutions and services to both public and private sector clients and has held numerous leadership positions throughout his career.

Mr. Macchiavello joined Zoron in 2016 and played a key role in driving rapid growth in the company's federal division. He attributes the company's success to its strategy, strong customer focus, and commitment to technology excellence.

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz, he reflected on Zolons' expansion journey, highlighted the company's core values, and evaluated the impact of technological innovation on the federal government.

Read the full interview below.

How did Zolon become interested in the national security market?

Zolon got its start over 15 years ago on the federal side of the Department of State and has since worked in the Bureau of Consular Affairs developing, modernizing, and maintaining mission-critical applications. Some of these were created to address the processing of visa and passport fees around the world, giving us the very mission-critical job of securing our borders with visas and passports. Ta.

This effort led to the then-largest contract with the Bureau of Diplomatic Security. There, his $100 million prime contract is for applications, infrastructure and operations supporting end users in the Diplomatic Security Service. This includes all posts and embassies containing diplomatic security personnel and their applications. Worldwide, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This further strengthened Zoron's interest and experience in the national security market.

Several years ago, we created a portfolio for national security that took all the great work we've done at the State Department and included the Department of State, as well as the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, Energy, and Treasury. did. These five agencies make up the National Security Operations Division, which I lead.

As a small business graduating from 8(a), how has operating as a large company changed? How have you prepared for continued growth?

We started out as an 8(a) small business, but the good news and bad news about rapid growth is that at some point we will no longer be an 8(a) small business. What we did very well was strategically create a joint venture between Mentor and Progressive. We did this years before we graduated to scale and now we're leveraging them very well.

One of the highlights was winning a systems engineering slot with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for our first joint venture and winning multiple awards at IDIQ. We acquired his first three work orders (valued at approximately $75 million) and built our own Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), which is highly unusual for a small business. Currently, all of our staff are polygraph cleared TS/SCI and work in our own SCIF supporting NGA.

The second highlight of this joint venture is working in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services. The company won a single $98 million IDIQ award for low-code and no-code application development, a fast-growing area of ​​modernization and digital transformation. Most recently, he was awarded a $30 million prime contract with the Department of Children and Families, a joint venture with the Office of the Chief Information Officer for IT O&M Services.

We were able to bid on and win small business contracts through joint ventures while learning how to become a large company, which allowed us to take these multiple paths. There are multiple small business joint ventures on her GWAC. We participate in the GSA MAS schedule as an 8(a) small business, we also participate in GSA 8(a) STARS III as an 8(a) small business, and as an 8(a) he is a CIO- He has earned multiple SP4 spots. ) Small businesses, if ultimately awarded.

Zolon will also be awarded a spot in CIO-SP4 as an unrestricted emerging large company. There are some other highlights on the big business side as well.

About a year ago, we won our first full and open contract with Zolon from the Department of Defense for Web Enterprise Business Services' defense media activities. Under his $107 million prime contract, we will perform software development and maintenance, provide creative services, and manage all websites across all Department of Defense service areas. It has more than 700 websites, including a high-performance global content delivery network and cloud products and services. . It was a big milestone for us to show that we can compete with big companies and win a full and free contract.

The company recently won its second full and open contract from the Department of Justice for the multi-award-winning $500 million BPA for service desk operations, deskside and desktop engineering support, and network infrastructure management and security. got the slot. We have once again shown that Zolon can compete for and win fully open contracts, while at the same time having the runway to continue winning strategic small business contracts with joint ventures. This is a multifaceted approach that we take. You can continue to grow.

Our expansion incorporates several corporate values. The first is customer focus. We focus on understanding the customer's mission, understanding the customer's challenges, and I think that's a very strong value that the company upholds. Service excellence – an operation focused on delivering to our customers and meeting their needs and requirements – is another value we live by.

Another important value is innovation. We are focused on providing our customers with meaningful innovations that help them achieve their missions and address their challenges better, faster, and more cost-effectively. We were also focusing on what we could bring to the table. We always aim to do just that, and we're always looking at existing customers and potential new customers to see if we can leverage the same or similar innovations and best practices that we've already successfully applied to other customers. I'm checking to see if that's the case.

Relationships and collaboration are also important, values ​​that come directly from the CEO. Building trust, communicating honestly and collaborating openly is essential at every level, from employees to partners to customers.

The last two are doing the right thing with integrity, treating everyone with respect and results, and combining all of these elements to drive customer success. We are very focused on exceeding expectations and believe that by following all these values ​​we will be able to achieve this, achieve results and continue to grow.

How is Zolon leveraging M&A to continue its expansion in the public sector market?

Zolon has a commercial side and has had some M&A activity over the past few years, but not yet in the federal realm. Due to our rapid expansion and aggressive growth goals, we began to explore M&A in the federal market. We are focused on potential acquisitions that provide us with key technology capabilities, key customer relationships and history, or access to complementary markets in which we do not currently operate.

We have now reached a scale where it is possible and advantageous to consider acquisitions in the Commonwealth territory. We are definitely serious about taking these steps this year.

This strategy complements our strong internal growth with existing customers and explores new customers with the current objective of actually accelerating our growth through M&A.

How is technological innovation shaping the modernization of the federal government? Are there any specific trends?

Application development is one of our core capabilities, and we have been developing it for over 15 years for the Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs through three contracts focused on modernization, scaled agile frameworks, DevSecOps, and more. I went. The large contract with DMA focuses on application development (Web Enterprise Services). The large contract with HHS is about application development, specifically low-code and no-code.

One of the big trends we're seeing is the growth of no-code application development in the federal realm. HHS is a leader in no-code application development, which is relatively new in the federal government space but has a long and proven track record in the commercial space.

No-code application development has many benefits. A fully visual interface that is intuitive for business users reduces initial development time and ongoing changes/maintenance, reduces initial development costs and ongoing maintenance costs, and reduces technical debt to improve application It provides improved quality and an easily configurable API for seamless integration using plug-in components. Build enterprise security from scratch.

In this context, a big trend we are seeing is so-called citizen development. This allows business (non-technical) users of government agencies to develop and make changes to custom his applications from the perspective of his business users, without having to be a true application developer or coder. You can meet your requirements more easily and quickly. For public applications, the receiving public can realize these benefits faster through improved user and customer experiences.

These are exciting times, and we look forward to leveraging the latest trends for the benefit of government agencies and their missions.

