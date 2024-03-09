Impact of Google's AI spam crackdown on business





Google's spam policy changes to exclude clickbait generated by artificial intelligence (AI) from search results will benefit companies focused on creating high-quality, user-centered content and reduce the competitive landscape, experts say. It is said that this will lead to differentiation.

The search giant is taking steps to improve the quality of its search results by filtering out web pages that have a poor user experience or that appear to be designed specifically for search engines rather than actual users. This strategic shift is expected to significantly improve the quality of online content.

Chris Lever, head of SEO at Bring Digital, said in an interview with PYMNTS that companies that rely heavily on generative AI to create large amounts of content will have their content flagged as spam under the new policy. In this case, search visibility may be reduced. This will require a shift to investing in high-quality content that better responds to user intent, expertly written by humans, and in some cases assisted by AI content.

Fighting AI spam

A recent announcement highlighted that Google will update its algorithm starting in May to filter out low-quality content from search results. This effort is in response to the growing trend of AI-generated content optimized for search engine rankings. The ease of use and availability of AI tools has led to a proliferation of content specifically created to meet Google's search criteria.

Google's upcoming updates will not only target AI-driven SEO content, but also aim to address the issue of low-quality posts on high-authority websites.

Elizabeth Tucker, director of product management at Google, said the purpose of these updates is to improve the ability of Google's ranking system to identify pages that are more useful than pages designed for search engine optimization. said. The aim is to reduce the presence of low-quality content in search results and thereby direct users to more reliable and informative websites.

Google plans to apply these insights in its next update, based on lessons learned from its 2022 algorithm changes focused on reducing unhelpful and repetitive content. This strategy is designed to focus users on useful, high-quality content.

Google predicts that the upcoming adjustments will reduce spam and unoriginal search results by 40%. Additionally, this update allows us to identify and classify expired domains that are reused for clickbait as spam.

Website owners have two months to prepare for these changes, which are scheduled to take effect on May 5th. To ensure your content is always visible and relevant, we recommend adjusting your website to Google's new quality benchmarks. In search results.

How to stand out in search

Daniel Watkinson, search engine optimization manager at web hosting company 20i, told PYMNTS that publishers need to focus on creating unique content to optimize results based on Google's new search guidelines. stated in an interview. Google has focused on being helpful in recent years, so content should have a legitimate purpose of helping users and provide direct answers to queries, he said.

Another important consideration is how can you add value that no one else is offering? He added that Google has a patent on Information Gain Score, which evaluates content based on the number of unique points it contains compared to other similar content.

One SEO best practice for mitigating the impact of algorithm updates is to ensure you generate original and valuable content, Evie Sandall, senior SEO specialist at SEO agency Assisted, tells PYMNTS in an interview. He spoke at

Sandal said Google has been pushing its user-first mindset in earnest since Panda's first main content update, which was aimed at cracking down on content farms and spam content. Online He always puts the user first when creating content.

