Biden highlights future technology initiatives in State of the Union address





Biden praised his administration's accomplishments and highlighted future priorities, including border technology, AI and health research.

President Joe Biden highlighted several technology initiatives in his March 8 State of the Union address, including promoting ethical AI across the government.

Mr. Biden emphasized his overall efforts to help Americans recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including leading the passage of bipartisan infrastructure legislation. Biden said 46,000 projects are underway to modernize roads, bridges, ports, airports and public transportation.

In his speech, Biden also reiterated his goal to improve border security and immigration processes, including hiring more personnel and implementing better technology to test for drugs such as fentanyl.

The bipartisan agreement will increase the number of security officers and staff by 1,500, increase the number of immigration judges by 100 to deal with a backlog of 2 million cases, and increase the number of asylum workers by 4,300, which took six years to complete. Mr. Biden said he would adopt new policies that would allow cases to be resolved in six months. Adding 100 more high-tech drug detectors will greatly increase our ability to inspect and stop vehicles smuggling the fentanyl that is killing thousands of children into the United States.

Biden emphasized how his bipartisan bill would impact technology policy.

“We will pass bipartisan privacy legislation to protect children online,” Biden said. “Let's harness the promise of AI to protect us from harm. We'll ban AI voice spoofing and more.”

Advances in ethical AI are increasingly a priority for the White House. In October, Biden signed an executive order on trustworthy and secure AI. The executive order calls on government agencies to improve the security of AI, outlines best practices for ethical AI development, and requires agencies to appoint a chief artificial intelligence officer to manage responsible AI policy across government. It's mandatory.

Biden also mentioned the PACT Act of 2022, which will help veterans at risk from toxic substances, resulting in millions of veterans currently battling more than 100 different types of cancer. ing.

Many of them never return home. However, we are grateful to them and their families for their support. It is our responsibility to continue to support a new health research organization called ARPA-H, which reminds us that we can do big things, like eradicating cancer as we know it. Biden said.

Biden has spoken out about the climate crisis since taking office. Biden said the United States is leveraging technology to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 and that his administration is taking the most significant climate action in the history of the world. He also highlighted the Climate Corps, modeled after AmeriCorps and Peace Corps, which deployed 20,000 young Americans to secure a clean energy future.

We are also making history by confronting the climate crisis, rather than denying it. Create tens of thousands of clean energy jobs, including IBEW workers who will build and install 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. Biden has said he will conserve 30% of America's land and waters by 2030.

“Leading America, the land of possibilities, requires a vision of the future and what can and should be done.

