Tech company leaders encourage collaboration





Russ Shaw, a leader in the global technology community, said ahead of the two sessions that open cooperation in the technology field could further improve China's productivity and help solve common problems. Stated.

The phrase “new high-quality productivity” has become a popular concept among lawmakers and advisers gathered in Beijing for the annual meeting of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

This concept was emphasized at last year's Central Economic Work Conference, which stated that China would “promote industrial innovation through technological innovation… foster new industries, new models, and growth engines, and cultivate new high-quality productivity.” Ta.

Russ Shaw

“China has become a highly innovative country,” said Shaw, founder of Global Tech Advocates, a network that connects 30,000 technology experts, startups and angel investors across more than 25 countries and territories. Some of its technologies exceed those of many Western countries.”

“China is currently at an interesting crossroads. China is experiencing tremendous economic growth and making huge infrastructure investments. Similarly, growth levels are not as strong as before the pandemic,” he added.

Shaw said he believed the emphasis on “new high-quality productive capacity” was a recognition that China was trying to address some of the complex challenges in its economy, such as an aging population. .

“I think it's an important step to put this out there,” he said. “China needs to be successful in deploying these military forces, so we'll be monitoring it closely.”

Citing the successful example of the electric vehicle industry chain that China has developed in recent years, Shaw said, “Something is already happening in terms of producing high-quality electric vehicles and training people to use technology and automation. “

In global technology development and governance, Shaw believes collaboration is critical. Regarding the rapid upgrade of artificial intelligence, he said that AI safety issues will inevitably require international solutions.

Commenting on the attendance of Wu Zhaohui, vice minister of China's Ministry of Science and Technology, at the AI ​​Security Summit held by China, he said, “The agreement on the Bletchley Declaration that China signed at the AI ​​Summit was a major step towards this.'' Stated. The British government spoke at Bletchley Park last November.

At the business level, promoting collaboration is GTA's main mission. GTA is a non-profit technology network founded by Shaw in London in 2013. GTA currently has five branches in China, located in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen in Guangdong province, and Wuxi in Jiangsu province. Sichuan and Chengdu.

Mr. Shaw, who had visited China many times before the pandemic, recently led a delegation to the country, visiting innovation parks and collaborating with local officials and businessmen in the Greater Bay Area, Yangtze River Delta and Chongqing. He said he is exploring opportunities and has local partners opening in the area. A GTA chapter will be born this year as well.

“China is emerging from the pandemic and is keen to engage with other countries.Given some of the broader geopolitical issues, many of us are looking to cooperate in areas that are beneficial to all. and discussed how we can find ways to continue to engage and interact,'' Shaw said of his impressions from his recent trip.

He said: “Chinese and British tech companies can find ways to expand into each other's markets, particularly in areas where both markets are grappling with common issues and challenges, such as climate change technology, healthcare and energy transition. It might be possible.”

