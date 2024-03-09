Geraint Thomas switches to Quoc shoes and races in unreleased model





Geraint Thomas is switching up his footwear for 2024, signing a new sponsorship deal with British brand Quoc and racing in a so far unreleased set of kicks.

The 2018 Tour de France champion has used shoes from major brands such as Sidi, Bontrager and Fizik during his career, and spent the previous two seasons at the Giro, but now he's wearing shoes from the new Tour de France It has switched to a younger brand that calls itself a challenger. cycling field.

He has signed a two-year contract that will run until the end of his career, with retirement scheduled for the end of 2025.

Thomas has already been spotted racing in 2024 wearing shoes from Quoc that have yet to be officially announced. Its launch is expected to take place later this month.

“It's a great feeling to finally announce the new partnership we've established with QUOC, a British brand that focuses on beauty and design as well as performance,” said Thomas.

As soon as I saw this series, I knew this was the brand for me. And having a British partner in his final two seasons as a professional makes it even more special.

Founded in 2009 by fashion graduate Quoc Pham, Quoc makes performance road shoes as well as shoes for gravel riding and fashion-forward urban riding.

The company says the deal with Thomas is an important milestone and that as part of their shared vision to get more people into cycling, they will benefit not only from Thomas's experience and expertise, but also from his charity Geraint.・Thomas Cycling Trust also emphasizes this.

Quoc Pham said that while his accomplishments speak for themselves, he feels his dedication to the sport and passion for helping others along the way truly embodies the spirit of cycling.

This partnership is more than just a sponsorship. We believe this collaboration will not only improve our products and improve ride comfort, but also motivate more people to get out and ride.

Currently, the top-end road shoe in the Quocs series is the Mono II, but the model worn by Thomas has a significantly different upper construction, with a redesigned double-dial retention system and vent patches instead of heavy holes. Masu. Mono II.

