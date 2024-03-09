CHI Color Express promises permanent hair color in 10 minutes





In her book The Artifice of Beauty: A History and Practical Guide to Perfume and Cosmetics, author Sally Poynter writes that while the development of synthetic hair dyes dates back to the 1860s, the practice has been around throughout human history. I wrote that going back. Products in this category have been continually innovated over the years, with Farook Systems, Inc. recently launching Color Express 10 Minute Permanent Hair Color through their Chi hair coloring brand.

To learn more about the research and development behind the product launch, including the key influences influencing product development and the brand's most important trends and opportunities in the hair color space, Farouk Systems' Vice President of Education and Shows We spoke to Mego Ayvazian. Thanks to Inc. for their insight.

Product research and development

The research and development process behind CHI Color Express included a holistic approach to formulation, Aivazian began. When Farouk Systems, Inc.'s formulators began developing the product line, they wanted to create a product that not only guaranteed quick application and comprehensive gray coverage, but also aligned with our commitment to health and sustainability. She explained that she aimed to create.

The resulting collection line “features a collection of 20 ammonia-free permanent hair colors formulated using Hue Definition Technology,” she said, adding that the technology includes aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, It added that it incorporates a powerful blend of ingredients such as silk protein. [which] It guarantees a faster and gentler coloring process, perfect for express services such as root touch-ups, effective gray coverage, and men's gray blending.

According to Aivazian, throughout the research and development process, the CHIs Color Express line of formulations was designed to meet the evolving needs of professionals and customers, after the formulation recognized the demand for a faster color application process without compromising the quality of the results. was influenced by. This insight led our team to create his CHI Color Express, his 10-minute color line. It not only meets these demands, it also exceeds expectations, adding that it provides vibrant, long-lasting color without the use of ammonia or his PPD.

Innovation in the hair color market

In today's hair color market and booming hair care industry, everything is becoming digital, Aivazian said. As a result, CHI Color Express is not limited to traditional tubes. LG CHI Color is also integrated into her master factory, which she shared is a decisive step into the digital era.

This innovative color customization system therefore allows colorists to easily create unlimited color combinations with just a few clicks. [which] She explained that this allows hairdressers to be more creative and efficient.

In addition to embracing the trend of technological innovation, CHI Color Express also focuses on another trend. [which] She said she uses bleach to help prevent breakage during the lightening process. Made with aloe and natural oils, our CHI Her Bleach & Shine strengthens, nourishes and protects hair while lifting it over 9 levels, meeting both consumer expectations and demands. When asked, she continued.

Finally, she explained that this product collection also fits into the trend of incorporating bond-building ingredients, which are becoming an area of ​​focus in hair care to repair damaged hair. In keeping with current industry trends, we created the Royal Treatment Bond & Repair line, created using natural binders, moisture, and fatty acids to maintain manageability, softness, strength, and shine. .

next step

Looking ahead, our research and development will continue to explore innovative solutions tailored to sustainability and evolving tastes, including the creation of the new CHI Tone & Gloss line, offering the best pre-mixed blondes and on-trend shades. Aivazian said he will continue to work on it. In addition, she said she is also considering revamping the CHI Ionic color line for a completely reimagined color portfolio. She also said the brand incorporates Hue Definition Technology, a blend of aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and silk protein, into the product formulation process. .

