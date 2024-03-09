Fortinet invests $30 million to build new cybersecurity technology hub in Alberta





CALGARY, Ala., March 8, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortinet, the U.S.-based global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced its expansion into the Alberta technology sector. Announced plans to invest $30 million and create new jobs. With support from Invest Alberta and Calgary Economic Development, and a grant from the Government of Alberta, Fortinet will expand into downtown Calgary and create a state-of-the-art cybersecurity technology hub.

The Government of Alberta's Innovation and Growth Fund (IGF) will provide $3 million for Fortinet's expansion, which will include a data centre, a training facility for award-winning cybersecurity training curriculum, and a center of excellence to strengthen safety resilience and knowledge. Donate more than $1,000. Critical infrastructure and operational technology.

The Alberta-based training facility is a vital step in addressing the global cybersecurity skills shortage. To address the anticipated technology talent shortage, Fortinet is offering new career paths for employees who need to retrain or gain the latest expertise. Fortinet offers one of the most extensive and comprehensive training programs in the industry to diversify the available technology workforce.

Fortinet, which already partners with Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), University of Alberta, and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), continues to work closely with Alberta's post-secondary institutions to address talent gaps. To go. We are promoting initiatives to diversify the sector. This facility will positively enhance opportunities for underrepresented communities, including veterans and women in STEM fields, and contribute to inclusivity and advancement in technology-related fields.

With Alberta's annual workforce growth rate currently at 20%, Fortinet is committed to providing cybersecurity education and support to help Calgary continue its global growth and protect critical infrastructure and operational technology around the world. We see this as an ideal location to meet growing demand.

Additionally, the Fortinet data center at our new Calgary office is well-positioned to address critical digital security challenges and improve cyber resiliency across Alberta. The center will use emission reduction techniques to minimize its impact on the environment. This ensures that Fortinet adheres to its mission of promoting responsible business practices across the value chain.

Strong partnerships between Alberta's government agencies ensure that businesses looking to expand into Alberta receive the support they need. Invest Alberta provided Fortinet with available incentives and introductions to the local business community. Calgary Economic Development is committed to ensuring Fortinet's long-term success in expansion and future growth in Calgary, ensuring Fortinet has the environment, skilled workforce and connectivity it needs. We will continue to provide strategic development support for

Fortinet has secured space in downtown Calgary, acquired equipment and is poised to begin hiring immediately, with the goal of having more than 100 staff by the end of 2025.

As a global leader in cybersecurity, Fortinet is committed to protecting and empowering communities here in Alberta and fostering innovation and excellence. Our expansion in Calgary will directly contribute to creating valuable employment opportunities and increasing cybersecurity capabilities in the region. Our vision goes beyond providing industry-leading security products and services. We aim to continuously innovate and develop the cybersecurity workforce through comprehensive training and development programs. – Joyce Chow, Vice President of Talent, Fortinet

The Alberta government creates an investment-friendly environment with policies and programs that help companies like Fortinet choose to expand in the province. With Canada's lowest corporate tax rate, a highly skilled workforce, and investment incentive programs like the Investment Growth Fund, businesses can feel confident investing in Alberta. – Matt Jones, Minister for Employment, Economy and Trade

There has never been a better time to invest in technology in Alberta, and this investment shows that Alberta is a major player in the technology industry. – Nate Grubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation

Fortinet's expansion in Calgary is proof that global companies have the ideal environment to grow and scale here. Fortinet's investment continues the momentum seen across all sectors of Calgary, as the city's high-tech talent workforce rapidly grows and businesses embrace digital transformation. Brad Parry, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development

Invest Alberta welcomes Fortinet to join the region's growing technology scene. Fortinet's $30 million investment and focus on digital inclusion, green initiatives and talent development through partnerships with academic institutions make the company a great fit for Alberta's innovation community. Rick Christianse, CEO of Invest Alberta

Fortinet is a driving force behind the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to protect people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity where you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of more than 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over 500,000 customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented and most tested in the industry. One of the industry's largest and most extensive training programs, the Fortinet Training Institute is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, FortiGuard Labs, develops and leverages cutting-edge machine learning and AI technology to provide customers with timely and consistent top-class protection and actionable threat intelligence. To do. For more information, please visit https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

Invest Alberta engages the world, providing high-end, customized support to businesses, investors and major new projects. With team members strategically located in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta is committed to breaking down barriers, enabling companies to launch, scale and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported approximately $20 billion in investments and created more than 27,000 new, high-value jobs for Albertans. For more information, please visit investmentalberta.ca.

