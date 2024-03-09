Don't have a Pixel 8? Then Google might not care too much about you and your older Pixel





If you have an older Pixel phone and are wondering when the latest Pixel features will arrive, we have news for you. It could be this week, but probably not. There's no rhyme or reason to Google's discontinuation of Pixel features, and confusion about features like Circle Search is a precursor to a deeper problem. Google has promised to support its latest Pixel 8 phones for a very long time, but this failure makes it questionable if Google will deliver on that.

This isn't really about Pixel Feature Drop yet. Google's unstable “Feature Drop” model has its problems, but the most important thing Google did this year with its phones was pledging to support the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro for seven years after launch. This is unprecedented in the telephone world. Apple has supported its iPhone models for five years, the longest period of support until Google came on board.

Pixel 8 Pro will also receive seven years of updates (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Of course, Apple has been supporting phones that are more than five years old for more than a decade, but this long-life promise is new for Android manufacturers like Google and Samsung. Apple has a proven track record. Until the Pixel 8 gets its final OS update in 2031 and the Galaxy S24 in 2032, we won't know if Google and Samsung can actually deliver on his seven-year promise and what that will look like. not.

If Google is going to beat the best, it needs to be the best.

In the meantime, I'm watching to see if Google follows Apple's pattern. Apple reliably updates its phones every year, so Google will need to match its practices if it's going to match or exceed his Apple promises.

The 2018 iPhone XR recently got the latest iOS 17.4 update. We also got iOS 17, iOS 16, and iOS 15 on the same day these operating systems were available. There is no delay on older iPhone models. It's clear that Apple's dedication to keeping its phones up to date provides a clear path to future final updates. My iPhone 11 has all the iOS updates and all the new iOS features on time, so I'm sure it will have iOS 18 this year.

Even this older iPhone XR received the latest iOS update on day one (Image credit: Future)

Google wants me to have the same confidence in my Pixel smartphone, but it's not easy. So far, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are doing well. Google's biggest software addition in the past year, the new Circle Search feature, has been added to these phones since day one. Of course, the new search feature inexplicably launched on the Samsung Galaxy S24, but at the same time it also appeared on the latest his Pixel smartphone. No harm, no foul, Pixel 8 fans.

Google announced it was bringing circle-to-search functionality to older Pixel devices, but the rollout was strange. This week, new features were added to his Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with the Pixel Feature Drop. The Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold are both newer smartphones than the Pixel 7, but they haven't been updated with new features. why? ! All these phones use the same Google Tensor G2 chipset. The Pixel 7a is a great value smartphone, but like the Pixel 7, it has 8GB of RAM.

Why not bring this feature to all these phones at the same time? The only reason I can think of is that Google didn't think it was worth the developer resources. Google has a limited number of developers, and only a limited number of them are developing older phones. They first focused on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Other phones will come later.

This makes sense for a small company, but Google has over 180,000 employees. This shows laziness and short-sightedness on his Pixel team at Google. Google seems to be abandoning customers for no rhyme or reason. Thank you for paying $1,500 for the Pixel Fold. It will probably eventually have the same features as this $400 Pixel 7.

It's hard to recommend a phone that hasn't been updated by Google

This doesn't happen with Apple, which supports phones for a long time. Apple doesn't leave old phones sitting around or leaving their most important buyers wondering when cool new features are coming. If you have an iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can get the new NameDrop feature on the same day as everyone else.

This way, Apple will only treat owners better. I know from Apple's history how Apple treats his iPhone owners, so it's easy for me to recommend the best iPhone today. I don't know much about Google.

Why wasn't Pixel 7a included in searches? (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are great smartphones, so I have a little problem recommending them, but they're not completely flawless. Would you be mad at me if Google offered cool new AI features for Pixel 9 owners, but gave older phones no features or explanations? Why Pixel 7a? When I asked Google if it had been removed from the search party, it said it had nothing to share.

I've been recommending the Pixel 7a as a great value smartphone option, but now I'm wondering if Google cares about its phone as much as I do. If Google is going to leave this feature vague for the rest of its life for no apparent reason, I can't recommend it.

The red line for me is Google's 7-year promise, which started with the Pixel 8, so it's the smartphone I have higher standards for. From this smartphone onwards, including the potentially upcoming Pixel 8a, I hope Google treats smartphones equally and treats their owners with respect and clarity. If Google is going to change things and commit to beating Apple, it needs to show us that it's ready to be proactive.

