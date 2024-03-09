The threat that forced Google co-founder to retire





So when, in January, Amazon's founder invested in a company looking to take Google's place in the food chain, people sat up and took notice.

Mr. Bezos participated in a $74 million investment in Perplexity, a San Francisco startup that aims to answer queries with artificial intelligence rather than lists of links.

When you type a question into the app about how to roast a chicken, it confidently answers you in a few sentences and a few bullet points, rather than the list of links that made Google famous.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexities, has yet to meet the world's richest man, but he says the two will soon catch up. But he likes to cite Bezosism. [profit] Margin is my opportunity.

Mr. Srinivas is betting that his company will hasten the downfall of search engines in the same way that once-dominant websites rest on their laurels and Google wiped out Yahoo.

Google is recognized as the de facto destination for information and knowledge on the Internet, he says. That will change.

Perplexity is used by about 1 million people at least once a day, including tech VIPs like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and e-commerce site Shopify president Tobi Ltke. Masu. This has little impact on his billions of Google users. And the search giant has never been richer. The company's profits and stock price hit all-time highs earlier this year.

But the rise of answer engine AI chatbots that can respond to queries with concise answers has set off alarm bells within Google. Last week, co-founder Sergey Brin said he was coming out of retirement in part to respond to the rise of systems such as ChatGPT, run by Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI.

