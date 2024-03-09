No exceptions for AI: FTC hosts tech summit to discuss AI's impact on consumers and competition | Pillsbury – Internet & Social Media Law Blog





On January 25, 2024, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) hosted a summit focused on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on consumers and competition in the technology sector. The summit consisted of three panel discussions and related commentary from members, focusing on the need to foster an open and competitive environment while protecting consumer safety and data privacy. A common theme across the panel was that there is no exception to the law for AI, which means that the development of AI models should not be used as an excuse for unfair and illegal activities, including anti-competitive behavior. This reflected industry and regulatory concerns. and violation of privacy rights.

Panelists represented a variety of perspectives from academia, industry, and government to consider the challenges currently facing the industry by new market entrants, consumers, and regulators. Specifically, the first panel discussed the current state of the supply chain through the various layers of technology used in AI applications. The second panel looked at how to obtain data to train models and how we should think about personal data rights. Finally, the third panel highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability when training models and collecting data for business and legal purposes. This article is the first in his three-part series summarizing each of his three panel discussions at last month's FTC AI Summit.

Stacking up: How focus affects competition Training and deploying AI applications like ChatGPT can be a very resource-intensive process. The required hardware and software layers are sometimes referred to as the “AI stack.” Each layer of the AI ​​stack is built on top of the following layers: The foundation of the AI ​​stack is silicon. These are individual semiconductors that combine to form a hardware accelerator. These accelerators, known as graphics processing units (GPUs), supply the raw processing power needed to train AI models on millions of gigabytes of data and are primarily manufactured by his Nvidia. Therefore, AI models require extensive GPU infrastructure on a network of servers and data storage hardware to host the AI ​​models. At the top of this AI stack are applications like ChatGPT that allow users to interface with models.

One of the main obstacles to competition in the AI ​​market, panelists said, is the hundreds of companies that create and support the silicon and cloud layers (chip designers, manufacturers, lithographers, etc.) building consumer applications. It is said that there is a concentration of a small number of established companies that do this. . This can create significant barriers to market entry for potential new competitors and have the effect of inhibiting competition and innovation. As panelist Corey Quinn, Duckbill and his Group Chief His Cloud His Economist, summarized, “All roads lead him to Nvidia.”

Challenges of Concentration Panelists identified several challenges that concentration of market power among AI technology companies poses to innovation and competition.

Volatility and monitoring: Panelists expressed concern about the small number of players in the semiconductor and cloud infrastructure market, noting that it could lead to price fluctuations and quality issues. Panelists also noted that a small number of leading companies are vertically integrated across multiple layers of the AI ​​stack, or “hyperscalers,” giving these companies unique access to sensitive customer information about manufacturing hardware and data. He also expressed concern that the country is in an advantageous position to take advantage of. For example, fabless semiconductor startups may be forced to transfer sensitive specifications to manufacturers that design and manufacture their own chips, who then use that information to compete with the startups.

Barriers to entry: Panelists also noted that training AI models requires significant investment, which, combined with a lack of essential resources such as GPUs, creates high barriers to entry for startups and new market entrants. . One panelist also said a lack of transparency about how such resources are distributed complicates market access and stifles potentially innovative solutions in favor of companies with ties to a small number of powerful companies. He pointed out that he was doing so.

Customer mobility: Panelists also suggested that a lack of competition at the semiconductor and cloud layers of the AI ​​stack could limit customer mobility and hinder the development of competing technologies. Existing players can impose onerous contract terms and conditions to prevent customers from moving to a competitor (if one exists) or starting a competing business, and the high costs of switching providers In addition, some point out that the benefits of integrated product offerings may exacerbate the problem. It reduces portability and prevents the adoption of alternative products.

Regulatory Perspectives and Solutions The second part of the discussion focused on potential regulatory interventions and solutions to foster competition and innovation across the AI ​​stack.

More Transparency: Panelists called for greater transparency in the allocation of scarce computing resources, lessening preferential treatment, and promoting fair access. They suggested that one of his ways to increase transparency and fairness is to introduce anti-discrimination regulations that would require service providers to treat customers equally.

Dismantling vertical integration: Panelists said the same few players will continue to strangle AI innovation as long as they maintain the benefits of vertical integration, and that the FTC will continue to use traditional methods such as structural separation and merger guidelines to force separation of existing companies. expressed concern about the potential use of tactics. Monopolize while limiting future mergers and vertical integration within the AI ​​industry. Some panelists also argued that this would give startups more confidence in their suppliers.

Future Considerations The first panel made it clear that they believe more competition is needed to foster healthy growth and a positive direction for the AI ​​industry. But not all panelists agreed. Others rejected the idea that there is not enough competition and suggested ways they think AI companies can help foster innovation and reduce risk for companies integrating AI into their businesses. Beyond the challenges that exist in the AI ​​stack supply chain, other panels will address data privacy concerns, consumer safety concerns regarding marketing, AI consumer application startups and others looking to leverage AI technology. focused on the specific needs of companies. Finally, the regulators at the FTC, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and Consumer Protection Bureau (CPB) have announced that they will continue to support actual and future processes and solutions aimed at promoting fairness and competition in the AI ​​technology market. has been identified.

