Multinational company Fortinet invests $30 million to build cybersecurity technology hub in Calgary





Companies around the world are looking to Calgary as the answer to their expansion strategies.

Fortinet, a U.S.-based global leader in cybersecurity solutions and services, announced plans to invest $30 million and create 165 new jobs in Alberta's technology sector. With support from Invest Alberta and Calgary Economic Development, and a grant from the Government of Alberta, Fortinet will expand into the heart of downtown Calgary and create a state-of-the-art cybersecurity technology hub.

“Fortinet's expansion in Calgary provides an ideal environment for global companies to grow and scale here,” said Brad Parry, president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development. This is proof that there is.”

Fortinet's investment continues the momentum seen across all sectors of Calgary, as the city's high-tech talent workforce rapidly grows and businesses embrace digital transformation.

This announcement demonstrates the continued development of Calgary's technology sector and dynamic technology talent workforce, a priority outlined in our economic strategy, Calgary in the New Economy.

Company invests in potential of Calgary's technology talent pool

The company plans to open a data center in Calgary, a globally accredited cybersecurity curriculum training facility, and a center of excellence to enhance resiliency and knowledge in protecting critical infrastructure and operational technology. is.

To support their investment, the Government of Alberta's Innovation and Growth Fund (IGF) will contribute more than $3 million to Fortinet's expansion.

The Alberta-based training facility is a vital step in addressing the global cybersecurity skills shortage.

To address the anticipated technology talent shortage, Fortinet is offering new career paths for employees who need to retrain or gain the latest expertise. The company offers one of the industry's most extensive and comprehensive training programs aimed at diversifying the available technical talent pool.

Joyce Chow, Fortinet's global vice president of talent, said the company's expansion in Calgary will directly contribute to creating valuable job opportunities and increasing cybersecurity capabilities in the region.

(Fortinet's) vision goes beyond providing top-tier security products and services. Chow said the company aims to continuously innovate and develop cybersecurity talent through comprehensive training and development programs.

This facility will actively strengthen opportunities for women in STEM fields and contribute to greater inclusivity and advancement in technology-related fields.

Already partnering with Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), University of Alberta, and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), Fortinet will continue to work closely with Alberta's post-secondary institutions to continue its workforce development efforts and expand its workforce. We will continue to promote their development. This is an effort to diversify the sector.

Calgary's growth fueled Fortinet's decision to call Calgary home

With Calgary's workforce growth rate of 20% per year, Fortinet will help Calgary continue its global growth, meet the growing demand for cybersecurity education, and protect critical infrastructure and operational technology around the world. We recognize that it is an ideal place for.

Calgary's job growth has been particularly concentrated in the technology sector, with CBRE reporting that the city saw 61 per cent growth in tech talent between 2017 and 2022.

Calgary Economic Development and Invest Alberta both partner with global companies to foster the development of the technology ecosystem across the province.

Calgary Economic Development is committed to ensuring Fortinet's long-term success in expansion and future growth in Calgary, ensuring Fortinet has the environment, skilled workforce and connectivity it needs. We continue to provide strategic development support for

As a result of continued support, Fortinet has secured space in downtown Calgary, acquired equipment and is poised to begin hiring immediately, with a goal of having over 100 staff by the end of 2025. I am.

This space uses emissions reduction technologies to minimize our environmental footprint and ensure that Fortinet adheres to its mission of promoting responsible business practices across the value chain.

Invest Alberta provided Fortinet with available incentives and introductions to the local community.

Invest Alberta CEO says Fortinet's $30 million investment and focus on digital inclusion, green initiatives and talent development through partnerships with academic institutions makes the company a great fit for Alberta's innovation community. said Rick Christianse.

Tech talent and companies continue to discover unexpected opportunities in Calgary.

Learn more about Calgary's tech ecosystem at LiveTechLoveLife.com and the city's economic strategy to foster the growth of Calgary's innovation culture and robust talent pool at CalgaryInTheNewEconomy.com.

