Virtual reality fitness brand designs immersive workouts





Augmented reality is bringing immersive and personalized workout experiences to the fitness industry. The leader of four fitness brands told BI that augmented reality services have helped them acquire new users.

In the summer of 2018, Rachel Z., who goes by the online alias OtterWorldly, started streaming herself playing the mixed reality fitness game Beat Saber.

The video showcases her virtual saber skills as she slices through digital blocks to the beat of songs like Blackpink's “Kill This Love.”

The gaminess and competitive nature of virtual reality fitness apps “changed my workout routine,” she told Business Insider. “It provides variety, motivation, and the ability to track your progress so you stay focused and consistent.”

VR content creator OtterWorldly.otter worldly

Augmented reality is steadily changing exercise and fitness. This includes virtual reality, which immerses users in computer-generated environments. Augmented reality. Overlay digital visuals onto the real world using devices like phones and AR glasses. and mixed reality, which combines the real world and virtual world.

Business Insider spoke to leaders at fitness brands Puma, Les Mills, FitXR, and Supernatural about leveraging augmented reality to deliver technology-driven workouts.

Changing perceptions of fitness technology

Earlier this year, PUMA partnered with MetaQuest 3 to launch immersive mixed reality workouts in the Metaverse. People using Meta Quest headsets can participate in virtual exercises like boxing and Zumba.

“People can actually try out different types of workouts that they might not try in the real world because they probably don't have access to it where they are,” Ivan Dashkov, head of emerging marketing technology at Puma, told BI. I can do it,” he said. “I've never boxed in my life, but in VR, boxing training is my favorite.”

Some people dealing with so-called gym anxiety, or the fear of being secretly recorded and humiliated online, are turning to virtual reality workouts. “People may not think of technology as exercise, but VR can break down those barriers,” Dashkov said.

Ivan Dashkov, head of emerging marketing technology at PUMA, said:Kathryn Przybyla

Dashkov acknowledged there was a learning curve. “I think the interesting challenge in this area is that Puma's general audience may not have adopted some of these new technologies yet,” he said.

He recalled seeing people's perceptions of VR workouts change at the Puma and MetaQuest partnership announcement event earlier this year. After putting on the headset and working out for about 15 minutes, participants had an “aha” moment, Dashkov said. “They think it's like a video game, so I didn't expect them to sweat,” he added.

One deterrent, however, is the look and feel of the Meta Quest headset. Its size can make it unwieldy. However, Dashkov told BI that he expects headsets to be less bulky and eventually “become like glasses that you wear, and things will be projected onto them.” Ta.

Adapt to consumer needs

Les Mills also uses augmented reality to create peer-reviewed, research-driven exercise routines, including strength training and yoga. In December, Les Mills launched a virtual reality fitness game aimed at bringing holographic dance professionals into the homes of meta-girlfriend users.

Lisa Edwards, director of digital innovation at Les Mills, said developing the game required the company to adapt to bring together a “global community of fitness enthusiasts.” Three years ago, when Les Mills met with developers, the technology was more rudimentary. Spending time and resources on augmented reality services was a risk.

Lisa Edwards, Director of Digital Innovation at Les Mills, said:Les Mills

Edwards said the company reads customer reviews and analyzes user activity dashboards to inform business decisions and respond to “users' changing needs.”

“We are closely monitoring a lot of data from both our own developers and Meta,” she added.

Attract a wider audience

Sam Cole, co-founder and CEO of augmented reality wellness company FitXR, told BI that the fitness industry is focused on reaching people beyond the very active and mobile. said it was necessary to do so.

Cole said her experience dealing with an Achilles tendon injury a year ago showed her that “at a certain age, you start to realize the importance of balance in terms of your physical and overall health.”

Sam Cole, co-founder and CEO of FitXR. Fit XR

Cole said FitXR's workouts focus on balance while also “taking the core elements that make group fitness great” and combining them with “immersive and engaging visuals” that encourage participation. He said that they are merging.

Leanne Pedante, head of fitness at virtual reality fitness service Supernatural, described one person who uses immersive workouts to improve mobility.

Leanne Pedante, head of fitness at Supernatural.lindsay burns

Pedante said the person was struggling with his weight and used a wheelchair to get around. She said taking exercise classes on the Supernatural platform helped her work towards using a walker. “That's what's happening in VR,” she said.

Cole acknowledged that some people lack enthusiasm or don't trust VR because it's still a relatively new technology, but added that “the perceived limitations are greater than the actual limitations. “The limitations are more of a problem,” and believes people should try VR to find out for themselves. .

