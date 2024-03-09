Google engineer fired for protesting Israeli project





Google fired an employee who publicly protested the company's involvement in the Israeli military.

The incident occurred during a speech by Barak Regev, managing director of Google Israel, at the Mind the Tech conference in New York City on Monday, CNBC reported.

In the middle of Regev's speech, a former Google Cloud engineer stood up and said, “I refuse to build technology that enhances genocide and surveillance.

“Project Nimbus is putting Palestinian community members at risk,” he added, referring to Google's $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli military and government for cloud services.

There is no cloud over apartheid, the workers shouted before being taken away.

A Google Cloud engineer just interrupted Google Israel Managing Director Barak Regev this morning at the Israeli technology industry conference MindTheTech in New York.

I refuse to build technology that promotes genocide! he shouted, referring to Google's Project Nimbus deal pic.twitter.com/vM9mMFlJRS

Caroline Haskins (@car0linehaskins) March 4, 2024

Google also confirmed the layoffs, as first reported by CNBC. “Earlier this week, an employee disrupted an official company-sponsored event by interrupting a colleague during a presentation,” Google spokeswoman Bailey Thomson said in a statement.

Regardless of the nature of the issue, this behavior is unacceptable and the employee was terminated for violating company policy, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the anti-Project Nimbus group No Tech for Apartheid released a statement regarding the firing of Google engineers who protested the project.

Google's purpose is clear. Google is trying to silence its employees to hide their moral failings. Google is enabling the world's first AI genocide through Project Nimbus. Through this agreement, Google and Amazon are aiding and abetting Israel's campaign of genocide against the apartheid state and Palestinians in Gaza. Instead of cleaning up its own organization and breaking contracts with genocidal regimes, Google is beating up its own employees, the organization wrote.

Additionally, this worker, as a cloud software engineer for the critical technology that enables the execution of Project Nimbus in Israel's sovereign data center, has deep personal concerns about the direct and violent impact of his work. I spoke from my perspective. They spoke from a deep belief that truly ethical engineering must consider its impact on communities around the world.

When asked how he felt after being fired, one Google employee responded, “I'm proud that I was fired for refusing to be complicit in genocide.''

