The role of funders in scaling educational innovation





The education system is quick to teach about innovation, but painfully slow to innovate in teaching. Our research shows that this problem does not reflect a lack of promising new practices, but rather a failure to scale most of those improvements. Fortunately, it was successful. That has started to change in recent years. But we believe we can and must do more.

For several years, we have investigated the role of external funders in helping improve educational outcomes at scale. We did this in two ways. One through her 4,000-member community of practice focused on scaling development outcomes, and the other through the Millions Learning project. This commentary summarizes some of the insights from this research that are relevant to the role of funders in scaling up educational interventions. This paper discusses the patterns observed among education funders in their efforts to support the mainstreaming or integration of educational innovations within existing education systems, leading to large-scale and lasting improvements in children's learning. It points out where further progress is needed to achieve this. In this article, education funders refer to philanthropic funders representing foundations, innovation funders, bilateral and multilateral funders.

Here are four observations we made about the current state of practices related to the role of funders.

1. Brokering small-scale innovations to large-scale implementation is an important, albeit under-resourced area at a time when funder support is needed.

The diagram above is one way of thinking about mainstreaming new policies and practices within the education system. The small gear on the left represents experimentation, piloting, and validation of educational innovations. This is where NGOs and funders tend to concentrate. The biggest cog on the right side is usually the realm of government, which provides education for all children.

The challenges and where things tend to break down are in the middle, with blue gears representing the intermediary tasks needed to link innovation to delivery at scale. These tasks include investment packaging, policy and budget advocacy, fostering consensus among diverse stakeholders, and project planning. In the absence of educational institutions with the capacity, motivation, and position to carry out these tasks, the vast majority of promising innovations will never move into higher gear and therefore fail to address the range of educational challenges we face. . We believe this is where external funders can play a particularly important role.

2. Educational funders have accepted the case for scaling up, but this has not led to widespread changes in policy and practice.

Increasing scale as a goal is increasingly appearing in funders' strategies and plans, with some moving beyond rhetoric to enacting operational changes in grants. In some cases, this has led funders to offer more flexible funding in larger installments or to extend funding over longer periods of time. In other examples, funders have gone beyond project implementation and more tangible outcomes to focus on building areas and strengthening key institutional capacities for broader impact.

If this happens, the benefits are obvious. For example, in response to the Syrian crisis, Arlan Simsima, a joint venture between Sesame Workshop and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) supported by the MacArthur Foundation and the LEGO Foundation, has seen a significant increase in the number of communities. , the results achieved did not appear until the fourth year. , when planned interventions are initiated in collaboration with government ministries. Analysis by his Ahlan Simsim team at IRC shows that one of the central factors that made this possible was the long-term and flexible nature of the funding (see Figure 2).

However, changes in donor practices remain limited. Organizational inertia and existing incentives create the reality that his one-off projects lasting 1-5 years remain the norm rather than the exception. The indicators continue to focus on direct beneficiaries. Partners rarely prioritize organizations responsible for large-scale implementation and delivery during project planning. And government consent is often mistaken for government ownership. A further irony of this increased emphasis on scaling is that it increases the pressure and perverse incentives to scale prematurely.

3. Funders have different approaches to collaboration and partnership that influence how they view their role and approach funding.

We have seen a more nuanced understanding of scale and system change and transformation emerging among the education funding community. However, we also noted significant differences between funders in their concepts of size and scale. These different conceptualizations have a direct and profound impact on how resources are allocated and how initiatives are designed, implemented, and monitored.

Intellectually, funders understand that sustainable scaling requires changes in the way institutions function, incorporating changes in policies, procedures, and organizational culture. They also seem to understand that this will take time, pragmatism, political savvy and cooperation. Nevertheless, most companies persist in their efforts to scale project-based interventions holistically, rather than scale specific components or aspects, and with changes that contribute to broader system changes. Instead, we continue to focus on direct delivery. The downside of this is that the increasing number of funders in too many locations has led to increased fragmentation, resulting in funders supporting multiple groups doing very similar work in the same location. And it's made worse by the fact that passing is more common than ever. Opportunities to pool or leverage investments, collaborate and connect through government systems. Incentives for NGOs and other innovators reflect donor policies and thus similarly promote differentiation rather than integration.

4. Much is known about innovative financing during the intermediate stages of expansion.

Encouragingly, the global education community is learning more about how to navigate the intermediate stages of expansion, from piloting and expansion to reaching sustainable large-scale delivery. During this period, also known as the Valley of Death, many promising innovations disappear. Given the dominant role of government policies and budgets and the semi-autonomous behavior of schools and teachers, the education sector typically faces longer and more political periods than other sectors. Become. Historically, this has been difficult for funders for a number of reasons, including short project cycles, changes in strategy, and a desire for attribution and branding. Equally difficult is the political economy of transitioning from external funding to government budgets and other sustainable sources of finance.

However, the number and range of positive examples is increasing. His five case studies, researched as part of the Millions Learning Real-time Scaling Labs, help overcome this valley of death, in each case helped by an innovative injection of flexible funding at this intermediate stage. reveals various successful strategies for For example, in Jordan, financial education programs implemented in all secondary schools are funded by a public-private partnership of the government, foundations, and a tax on the profits of commercial banks. This long-term, reliable funding was critical to moving the scale-up process forward. In each case, these investments were relatively large, typically over longer periods of time, and came with technical support to develop scaling strategies from the beginning. Resources to help intermediary partners develop expansion plans, foster collaborative learning, and document lessons learned. Flexibility to change courses as needed. We have come to believe that we will likely need this type of funding to get through this intermediate stage of scale-up, and we are optimistic that funders are beginning to absorb this reality. Masu.

The education funding community has made great strides in recent years in implementing systematic approaches to sustainable scale-up. But there is still much to learn and do before these approaches become mainstream, standard practice, and the new normal. We believe there are immediate actions that education funders can take, including:

For 1,015 years, we will adopt internal procedures that support sustainable scaling, including flexible funding, encouraging collaborative partnerships, and adaptive learning. During design and implementation, prioritize the development of a scaling plan that serves as a living document and is developed in collaboration with those responsible for large-scale implementation and financing. Government buy-in (i.e., the ministry that allows NGOs to implement the program in public schools) and government ownership (i.e., the ministry that commits the budget and personnel to implement the program on a long-term and large-scale basis). Recognizing difference and real government ownership of innovation. It de-emphasizes direct attribution and branding of specific innovations, and focuses on indirect beneficiaries and the institutionalization of change. Increase focus and funding on intermediaries that support services such as developing scale-up strategies, building coalitions, packaging investments, strengthening the field, documenting, and sharing lessons learned.

At the current pace, the world will fall far short of achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring all children have access to quality education and lifelong learning by 2030. Quantitative expansion of current practices and sustaining funders' current practices without introducing or expanding a range of impactful and cost-effective innovations and various new funder strategies can do. Although evidence is accumulating that donors are beginning to recognize this reality, much remains to be done to put these lessons into practice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brookings.edu/articles/funders-role-in-scaling-education-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos