SXSW Pitch Competition begins March 9, 2024





The 16th Annual SXSW Pitch Competition kicks off tomorrow, March 9, at 10 a.m. in Salon D/E on the 4th floor of the Hilton Austin Downtown, 500 East 4th Street.

At this year's event, 45 of the most innovative and cutting-edge technology companies will be joined by industry experts, early adopters, venture capitalists and representatives from the angel community, including Backstage Capital's Arlan Hamilton and NextMed's Daniel Kraft. You will compete in front of a panel in nine categories. Health, David Rose of Gust, Kwame Anku of Black Star Fund, Becky Center of Indiegogo, and Tipatat Chennavasin of VR Fund.

Tomorrow's pitches will come from 25 companies in the following categories: Food, nutrition and health. Artificial intelligence, voice, and robotics. Smart cities, transportation and sustainability. Enterprise and smart data. and student startups.

The contest continues on Sunday, March 10th and resumes at 10 a.m. at Salon D/E on the 4th floor of the Hilton Austin Downtown. His remaining 20 companies will pitch in the following categories: Extended Reality and Web3. Entertainment, Media and Content. Innovative world technology. and the future of work.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. both days. See the complete list of 2024 finalists and alternates here.

Winners in nine categories, along with Best in Show, Best Speed ​​Pitch, Best Bootstrapped and Best Inclusivity, will be presented at the 6:30 p.m. Salon H on the 6th floor of the Hilton Austin Downtown. The award will be announced at the SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony. . The ceremony was attended by Ariane Simone, CEO and founding partner of Fearless Fund, and Danny Rodick, economic developer turned startup founder and investor, and mayor of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Serve as host.

If you missed your pitch, the 45 finalists will be attending the SXSW Pitch Showcase on Monday, March 11th from 2:30pm to 3:30pm at Salon D/E on the 4th floor of the Hilton Austin Downtown. You can meet the name.

Click here for more information on the SXSW pitch. We'll be expecting you!

SXSW Pitch is sponsored by KPMG, which helps organizations drive innovation and optimize the potential of emerging technologies such as generative AI, blockchain, and the immersive internet. Our diverse team of industry experts asks the right questions, looks at different perspectives, and uncovers insights to bridge the gap between idea and execution. result? Inspired innovation that works. KPMG companies operate in 143 countries and territories, with more than 265,000 partners and employees working at member companies around the world.

Entertainment, Media & Content Technology SXSW Pitch 2023 Photo Credit: Jaymie Harris

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sxsw.com/news/2024/sxsw-pitch-kicks-off-march-9/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos