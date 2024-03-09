Will Google One ever include YouTube Premium?





The service people most want from Google One is YouTube Premium. This is the holy grail for Google's subscriptions, and now that Nest Aware and Fitbit Premium are available in the UK at no extra cost, the call for it is only going to get louder.

Fitbit Premium was worthless at $9.99/month, but only slightly better at $79.99/year. Of course, the price is a carryover from when Fitbit was an independent company, but the price of $9.99 for Premium and 2 TB of Google One storage is unmatched in terms of value and practicality.

I'm very interested to see if the standalone Fitbit Premium product gets a price cut to make it more attractive. For the average consumer, $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year feels like a more acceptable splurge.

Integration into Google One makes a lot of sense, especially when positioned as an enhancement to Google hardware. If you have a Pixel smartphone, Google One gives you extra storage for your photos, Drive, Gmail, VPN, extra features for Google Meet and Calendar, and more from Google Store accessories and your next device purchase. 10% back. Google One now also applies to Pixel Watch and Nest Cam owners.

In any case, I personally don't think Google One with YouTube Premium will materialize the way people want it to. The $9.99/month Google One plan does not include YouTube Premium at no additional charge.

I think the entire $13.99 of YouTube Premium is spent. This price probably includes some margin from Google, but it may not be much when you factor in the maintenance costs associated with maintaining YouTube servers (storage, processing, etc.) and bandwidth. Another specific cost is paying music rights and creators as part of the ad-free experience.

That being said, I think it makes great strategic sense to have some form of all-in-one Google subscription.

A practical way to accomplish this would be to give users who subscribe to Google One a small discount, realistically around $2-3 when they add YouTube Premium. This isn't the big deal people are expecting, but tactically it looks very good and will likely drive subscriptions to both services.

