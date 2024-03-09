



Have you ever sat at your computer looking at a blank Word document and wondered what to write or how to get started? The same goes for using chatbots. A way to come up with a fun prompt and see what it produces is the new Blank Page Problem.

thank you for helping me. In the second part of our new series on finding shared prompts to try together, we're focusing on Google Gemini, specifically the free version that's available to most people.

To try Artificial Intelligence Chatbots, you must have a personal Google Account and live in one of the more than 230 countries or regions where Artificial Intelligence Chatbots are available, which is a large group. .

The idea for this series was inspired by floppy disks stapled to computer magazines in the 80s, CDs in the 90s, and URLs written inside in the early 2000s. Generative AI is a revolutionary technology, and we are only just beginning to understand what it can do.

1. Explore the unknown world

(Image credit: Google Gemini image)

From unidentified flying objects to areas where objects appear to disappear, world history is littered with many unexplained phenomena.

One such zone was the Bennington Triangle, a term coined by 20th century American author Joseph A. Citro to describe a series of disappearances in Vermont in the late '40s. .

I've created a prompt to help you explore and understand this phenomenon in a different way. Your results should be slightly different each time you try the prompt.

Prompt: “You are a local historian researching disappearances in the Bennington Triangle. Interview witnesses (sightings of strange lights, unusual sounds, personal connections to missing people, etc.) Produce news reports for a national audience that detail recent discoveries, including (details vary by individual). Maintain a neutral tone and present the facts while acknowledging that the case is unsolved. Please present it.”

I received a news article with a headline, a location, and Gemini creating a character profile for a fictional local historian. It examined various incidents and the facts that “continue to baffle investigators.” You can find the answer on Google Gemini.

You are a local historian researching the Bennington Triangle disappearances. Nationwide viewing detailing recent discoveries, including interviews with witnesses (details vary for each answer, including sightings of strange lights, sightings of unusual sounds, and personal connections to the missing person) Create news reports for people. Maintain a neutral tone and present the facts while acknowledging that there is no resolution to the case. 2. Remix reality

(Image credit: Google Gemini image)

Now let's go back to the 1940s and create a news article documenting the catastrophes of that era. However, there's a twist to it.

Prompt: “The year is 1944. Allied forces storm the beaches of Normandy, not to fight Nazi soldiers, but to free a virtual reality simulation of France from the tyranny of a rogue AI. Code, not enemy fire. Write a news report detailing this strange turn of events, including interviews with bewildered paratroopers who stumble upon the line, and bewildered technical experts scrambling to understand the AI's motives.

Mine interpreted this to be the creation of Allied units rather than the creation of a future involving time travel. I thought that was fascinating. You can find the answer on Google Gemini.

The year is 1944. Allied forces storm the beaches of Normandy not to fight Nazi soldiers, but to free a virtual reality simulation of France from the tyranny of a rogue AI. Write news reports detailing this strange turn of events, including interviews with bewildered paratroopers who encounter lines of code rather than enemy fire, and confused technical experts who scramble to understand the AI's motivations. please. 3. Give animals a voice

(Image credit: Google Gemini image)

The third prompt went in a different direction. Artificial Intelligence is a fun storytelling form unlike any other, allowing you to ask for follow-ups, dig deeper into the story it weaves, and even direct the actions yourself.

First prompt: “You are a mischievous squirrel named Scruffy, famous for his daring raids on bird feeders. Emphasize your impressive acrobatic skills and elaborate diversionary techniques to pull off your latest heist. I'll write a blog post detailing that. I'll brag a little about my harvest of sunflower seeds, but I'll hint at the growing suspicions of a particularly clever crow I've named “Captain Cow.”

Follow-up: “You are Captain Cow, a crow with an unwavering sense of justice and a desire for revenge against Scruffy the squirrel. Write a rebuttal to Scruffy's blog post from your perspective. Scruffy's constant attacks, his Please detail your attempts to outwit the bird (including the invention of the “false feeder” booby trap) and your vow to protect the neighborhood's bird population from this fluffy menace. Don't forget some appropriate insults directed at Sluffy! ”

The output is a great adventure story, and you can keep Gemini writing more and more responses as you weave in other characters. You can see my output in Gemini.

Bonus: If you're in one of the countries where Gemini can create images, such as the US, Australia, or New Zealand, you can ask the AI ​​to depict the scene described in your blog.

You play a mischievous squirrel named Scruffy, famous for his daring raids on bird feeders. Write a blog post detailing your latest heist, highlighting your impressive acrobatic skills and elaborate diversion techniques. You brag a little about your harvest of sunflower seeds, but allude to growing suspicion from a particularly clever crow you've named “Captain Kerr.” You are Captain Kerr, a crow with an unwavering sense of justice and a desire for revenge against Sluffy the squirrel. A rebuttal to her Scruffy blog post from your perspective. Details about Scruffy's constant attacks, your attempts to outwit him (including the invention of the “fake feeder” booby trap), and your vow to protect your neighborhood's bird population from this fluffy menace. please. Don't forget some appropriate insults directed at Sluffy! 4. Giving the Dragon a Job?

(Image credit: Google Gemini image)

With the help of artificial intelligence, fantasy can become reality. Gemini can create multi-person conversations and generate transcripts. The only reason I asked it was for a job interview for which Dragon was targeting a vacancy.

Prompt: “You are interviewing a little mischievous dragon for the position of “Head of Toast Buttering'' at a magical breakfast cafe. A transcript of the interview highlights the dragon's eccentric personality, impressive fire-breathing skills (a bit concerning for a job), and surprisingly deep love for perfectly buttered toast. ”

What I liked most about the answers was the description of the scene. This is what was written there: “A small emerald green dragon with glowing purple scales glides into a miniature armchair. He folds his surprisingly long wings neatly at his side.” Read the full output on Gemini You can also try it yourself.

You're interviewing a little mischievous dragon for the position of “Head of Toast Buttering” at a magical breakfast cafe. A transcript of the interview highlights the dragon's quirky personality, impressive fire-breathing skills (a bit concerning for a job), and surprisingly deep love for perfectly buttered toast. 5. Legendary Chef

(Image credit: Google Gemini image)

For my next tip, I turned to the world of myth and legend. This is an area I have previously explored with Tom's Guide. This time it will fit right into the most legendary kitchens.

Prompt: “You are a legendary chef. Your job is to cook for legendary creatures. Write a recipe for [insert creature] And give it an appropriate mythical name.Do not use any of these ingredients [list of banned ingredients]”

simply replace [insert creature] You can add your favorite mythical creatures, like unicorns, or add ingredients you don't want included. I'll be back with the full recipe.

In my case, a unicorn recipe was created without fish, milk, butter or cream. This recipe is called “Moonbeam Ambrosia for Horned Ones” and can be viewed in full on Gemini.

You are a legendary chef. Your task is to cook food for legendary creatures.write a recipe for [insert creature] And give it an appropriate mythical name.Do not use any of these ingredients [list of banned ingredients].6.the spark of a new story

(Image credit: Google Gemini image)

Now let's move into the realm of AI image generation using Gemini. This is only available in some countries, so it may not work for all users. Available in the USA, Australia and New Zealand.

The idea behind this prompt is to give you an idea of ​​something to write about. I've created prompts that generate images and story titles that can be turned into short stories, poems, and novels. It should be different every time.

Prompt: “Come up with a whimsical story title and generate an image that perfectly captures the essence of that title. For example, the title could be “The Cloud Painter's Rainbow Adventure” or “Dragon Fruit Dancing at the Disco.” Masu. See what weird and wonderful stories your AI art skills can create!

For me, it gave me the title “Miss Milly Mouse's Teacup Travels” and the photo of a mouse in a teacup looking through a telescope. You can see it in Gemini.

I challenge you to come up with a quirky story title and generate an image that perfectly captures the essence of that title. For example, the title might be “The Cloud Painter's Rainbow Adventure” or “The Disco-Dancing Dragonfruit.”See what weird and wonderful stories your AI art skills can spark! 7. Alternative worldviews

(Image credit: Google Gemini image)

Another image prompt will appear at the end. This time, we've created a prompt that lets the AI ​​choose a location in the world and create an image of that location with a fantasy twist.

Prompt: “Choose a common place, tourist destination, or well-known location and give it a complete fantasy or comic makeover. Show us an image of its amazing new look!”

For me, New York's Times Square was chosen, giving it a vibrant and mythical image. It looks great and I'd like to go. You can find out more about Gemini.

Let me know if you tried any of the prompts in the comments. You should be able to ask Google Gemini to create an image for any prompt, if that feature is available in your region.

Choose a common location, tourist destination, or well-known location and give it a complete fantasy or comic makeover. Show us the images of its amazing new look. More from Tom's Guide

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/ai/google-gemini/5-prompt-ideas-to-try-on-google-gemini-this-weekend The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos