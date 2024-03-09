How Schneider Electric leverages industrial technology and automation to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact





Written by Deborah Lynn Blumberg

U.S. manufacturing contributed $2.3 trillion to the nation's GDP in 2022. These businesses not only support the growth of society, but are also poised to have the greatest impact on solving sustainability challenges. By adopting innovative digital technologies to increase efficiency, industrial companies can meet market needs while saving energy and protecting people and the natural environment.

That's why companies like sugar mills, detergent manufacturers and water suppliers are rushing to modernize and at the same time adopt technologies that will make them more sustainable.

Heather Cycoski, senior vice president of industrial automation at Schneider Electric, says organizations can take advantage of digital transformation by embracing sustainability and profitability as complementary business objectives.

schneider electric

And in 2023, U.S. lawmakers signed new legislation that could go a long way toward facilitating these changes. For example, the law aims to foster industry growth while promoting sustainability by prioritizing financing, tax incentives, reshoring, new jobs, and clean energy.

For Heather Psychosky, senior vice president of industrial automation at industrial technology company Schneider Electric, combating climate change is more than just a personal vision. She says it's a company's responsibility. Industrial businesses need out-of-the-box innovation and we must ensure that it propels us into the bigger world.

Continuous innovation has helped Schneider Electric, a 180-year-old company, evolve from a leading steel and machinery company to an industry champion of digital and environmental change. Today, Schneider Electric is both a practitioner and provider of digitally-driven sustainability. Recognized globally as a corporate leader in sustainability, we provide cutting-edge integrated solutions that help industrial businesses digitize and automate safer, more reliable, sustainable and profitable operations. Masu.

Below, learn how Schneider Electric helps partners apply sustainability strategies that combine technology, people and processes to foster a healthier planet.

Leverage technology to reduce emissions

Sustainability is core to us and our customers, Saikoski says. He provided technology, data, and software to help reduce energy consumption and waste.

Cykoski said that to offset the environmental costs of factories and facilities, industrial companies need to reduce consumption, reduce their carbon footprint and embrace a more circular economy based on the use and recycling of existing resources. says.

But the idea of ​​achieving these goals while pursuing digital transformation can overwhelm leaders who may view sustainability as opposed to profitability, she says. In reality, these efforts work in tandem. Digitization and automation that transform the way companies operate also make them more sustainable.

Take, for example, a 65-year-old factory in Lexington, Kentucky. In 2017, Schneider Electric began a program to transform into a smart factory with next-generation automation and digital integration across many disparate operations, teams, and systems.

The EcoStruxure Platform is an IoT-enabled open platform that serves as the secure backbone of Schneider Electric's solutions, with the AVEVA System Platform for standardized data management and analytics enabling factories to integrate power distribution, building management systems, and industrial automation equipment. , streamlined edge IT deployments. This is a first for the entire facility.

This connectivity provides broad visibility into day-to-day operations, allowing factory employees to track metrics such as energy usage and power quality, ensuring the entire ecosystem is held accountable to environmental benchmarks. can do. Cykoski said the plant's success, including a 4.4% annual reduction in carbon emissions, shows that it is possible to retrofit older plants while also contributing to climate progress.

The factory was recognized as a Sustainability Lighthouse in 2017. This honor was given to only three of the world's manufacturing leaders at the time, and since then six of his factories within Schneider Electric's global manufacturing network have achieved Global Lighthouse designation.

Schneider Electric also benefits from unique tools. For example, the company leveraged his AVEVA's real-time analysis of trends, processes, and profitability to automate production on his paint line and reduce his electricity demand by 30%.

Cykoski says his company's smart factories and customers have proven that sustainability and profit go hand in hand. By adopting sustainability practices, you can satisfy your shareholders by seeing cost savings by using less energy, reducing waste, and becoming more efficient.

How people and processes drive sustainability

To complement digital solutions, companies also need to upskill their staff and rethink outdated processes. It's not just software and machines, it's a combination of technology and people, Saikoski says. Digital transformation is about culture and empowering employees to manage and improve tools and processes.

This starts with showing employees how their daily work can be enriched by operational enhancements, such as automating workflows from spreadsheets and paper-and-pencil tracking.

Cykoski says companies need to move away from legacy equipment and siled systems and instead train their teams to adopt standardized architectures and automation that improve performance for everyone. states.

From there, gaining buy-in from both leaders and rank-and-file employees is what is needed to move beyond the status quo and truly value sustainability for all employees.

How industrial companies are reducing emissions and costs

Using a sustainability approach that prioritizes technology, people and processes, Schneider Electric partners with customers in a variety of sub-industries around the world to help them digitize while improving their environmental impact. I am.

A leading water service provider began monitoring and optimizing its entire water supply system using automation and IoT-enabled technology designed to help operators control water circulation in facilities such as water treatment plants and sanitation networks. . Since implementing this solution, the company has reduced water losses to almost half the national average and has seen a 20% increase in operational efficiency.

Consumer products and chemicals company partners with Schneider to save resources during laundry detergent manufacturing. This included solving how to optimize the energy-intensive spray drying process. A control system that provides integrated process visualization has enabled the company to automate processes and improve energy efficiency by up to 5%.

And in the food and beverage sector, where just a few minutes of cleaning downtime can threaten revenue growth, software that digitizes quality control and improves traceability through real-time data analysis helps businesses operate Streamline cleaning and minimize costs with insights into trends. For example, a major bottled water company reduced downtime by 20% and CO2 usage by 50% after implementing this solution.

Vision for industrial sustainability

Cykoski hopes other industrial companies will be inspired by the progress made so far and advises them to partner with leaders like Schneider Electric. Schneider Electric's new industrial digital transformation consulting services help companies deploy the automation, electrification and digitization solutions needed for sustainable digital transformation.

It's tough, urgent work, and it must be done collaboratively, Pykoski said. We have a long journey ahead of us, and no company can solve industrial sustainability alone. It's important to work with partners who share the same goals so we can all achieve them together.

