Google Pixel Fold 2: Possible release date, price speculation, leaked design, and more





The original Google Pixel Fold was launched in late June last year. This means we're getting closer to the anticipated Pixel Fold 2 launch. His second version of Google's foldable smartphone may be improved over the original, but Google has not yet announced anything concrete about the improved Pixel Fold 2. However, there are some design plans, spec rumors, and even expected release times that have leaked from various sources.

So while we wait for the official announcement from Google, we've put together a primer on everything we know so far about the Google Pixel Fold 2.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Release date and price

Current expectations for the Pixel Fold 2 point to the foldable device launching in mid-to-late 2024. The original Pixel Fold release date was June 28, 2023. So it's reasonable to expect the second version to be released about a year after his second release. original. According to 9to5Google's sources, the annual developer event won't be held until late June this year, so if this is true, a formal announcement could be made at Google I/O.

However, there's also some pretty solid evidence for the Pixel Fold 2, which launches in October alongside the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are expected to launch with the upcoming Tensor G4 chipset, and if the Fold 2 also comes with the G4, it makes sense to launch all three smartphones at once. makes sense.

The Pixel Fold 2's price is expected to match the Pixel Fold's starting price of $1,799.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Design

(Image credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

As for the design, renders of what the phone will look like have been leaked. Leaked images of the Pixel Fold 2 reveal a bold new look with a huge 7.9-inch screen when unfolded, a rectangular camera array, and a significantly slimmer chassis.

The leaked Pixel Fold 2 design features a 7.9-inch inner screen and measures 6.1 x 5.9 x 0.21 inches (155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 millimeters) when unfolded. Fold 2 measures 6.1 x 3.03 x 0.4 inches (155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54) millimeters when folded, and the cover screen measures 6.4 inches diagonally.

These renderings show a “bulky rectangular camera island” with “two pill-shaped cutouts” for the camera. This is a pretty drastic change from the horizontal camera array of the first Pixel Fold, but if Google removed the iconic camera bar from the Pixel 9, it stands to reason that the Pixel Fold 2 would also be without one.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Specifications

(Image credit: Future)

The Google Pixel Fold launched with an earlier version of the Tensor chip, the Tensor G2, and the G3 was released a few months later with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Fold 2 could also follow that pattern and be powered by the current Tensor G3 chipset, but the Pixel Fold 2 has more in common with the Pixel 9 and could be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset instead. There are some strong rumors that indicate this.

There isn't much information on what Tensor G4 will look like, but it is expected to improve the performance of Tensor G3. His Tensor G4, codenamed “Zuma Pro,” is reportedly a layover processor while Google works on developing a “fully custom” chipset for his future Pixel devices. The codenames of the two chips help support this theory, as the Tesnor G3 was codenamed “Zuma” during development.

Beyond the chipset rumors, sources say the current Pixel Fold 2 prototype also includes a solid RAM upgrade to 16GB and increased storage speeds with the adoption of the UFS 4.0 specification. This allows Pixel Fold 2 to perform better in multitasking workloads and better leverage onboard AI applications like the rebranded Google Gemini.

Outlook

(Image credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

One of the main complaints about the Pixel Fold was its poor performance compared to its higher price point. Specifically, the $1,799 foldable model featured the same Tensor G2 chipset as the $499 Google Pixel 7a. So if the Pixel Fold 2 is equipped with Google's latest Tensor G4 processor, it would help justify the Fold's higher starting price and close the performance gap between the Pixel Fold and its competitors.

Of course, getting the new chipset will push the release date back by 3-4 months, from June 2024 to October 2024. But to make the Pixel Fold 2 more of a flagship product, it might be worth the delay.

These are just the rumored specs and design of the Pixel Fold 2, so things are always subject to change as we get closer to the expected release date. We'll likely get more information at Google I/O in May or June, but we also know that Google isn't very strict when it comes to rumors. So, if you want to know when new leaks occur, bookmark this page.

