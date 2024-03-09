Promoting technological progress – Opinions





Jin Ding/China Daily

At both conferences, many members of the National People's Congress and members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference emphasized the importance of promoting technological innovation as it is the key to achieving long-term economic growth. emphasized.

Universities and research institutes have traditionally played a pivotal role in driving technological progress and innovation, ensuring that cutting-edge research, coupled with talent development, is fertile for breakthrough discoveries and technological breakthroughs. It has played a role as an important base for producing soil that is rich in soil. As we navigate the complexities of the 21st century, it is important to maximize the potential of these universities and institutions in shaping the future of science and technology.

But how can the innovation capacity of universities and research institutions be enhanced? To answer this question, we need to explore three key strategies. It is about aligning investment with improvements in education, deepening collaboration between academia and industry, and leading the way in identifying and pursuing key technological frontiers.

First, to ensure the sustainable development of research institutions and universities, it is essential to harmonize investment and educational improvements. These institutions and universities have long faced the challenge of aligning research funding with the need to enhance scientific exploration. Although overall research funding has been steadily increasing, it has not kept pace with the growing demand for organized research in universities.

Stable research funding is the cornerstone of innovation and provides experienced and emerging scientists with the security they need to engage in research. Excessive competitive funding transforms research from goal-oriented to project-oriented research, affects the long-term development and progress of research, weakens scientists' efforts to address challenges, and prevents research from achieving breakthrough innovations. It may prevent you from doing so.

Therefore, there is a need to strengthen collaboration between the central government, local governments, universities, and businesses to build a stable funding system and ensure better resource allocation. It is also important to establish stable and diverse funding mechanisms to support research across a variety of fields. Such funding mechanisms would foster innovation by providing researchers with the resources and financial security they need to pursue ambitious projects.

Furthermore, by diversifying funding sources including central government, local governments, universities, research institutes, and private companies, we will build a sustainable funding ecosystem that covers different stages and levels of research and groups of researchers. I can.

Second, deepening collaboration between academia and industry is necessary to foster innovation and bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and the industrial application of research results. The symbiotic relationship between universities and industry acts as a catalyst for innovation, allowing researchers to leverage industry expertise and resources to transform theoretical knowledge into practical solutions. The successful cooperation between Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Huawei in developing the HarmonyOS system is a classic example of successful university-enterprise cooperation.

By fostering a culture of collaboration and knowledge exchange, universities can open new avenues for innovation and accelerate the pace of technological progress. Collaborative research initiatives, joint laboratories, and technology transfer programs foster collaboration between academia and industry and serve as valuable platforms for developing innovative solutions to real-world problems.

Collaboration and cooperation between universities and industry allows teachers to join companies without leaving their teaching positions, and their work can be evaluated even when they are not physically on campus. This flexibility allows talent to balance academic research with industrial application of research results.

Additionally, by facilitating a seamless flow of talent between academia and industry, universities can attract new generations of interdisciplinary students equipped with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills needed to overcome complex technological challenges. You can train researchers. Such an interdisciplinary research approach not only fosters innovation but also strengthens the competitiveness of both academia and industry in global markets.

And third, remaining competitive in rapidly evolving science and technology fields requires identifying and pursuing key technological frontiers. In an era characterized by rapid technological progress and disruptive innovation, it is important for universities and research institutions to stay ahead of the curve and anticipate new trends and opportunities. To gain a competitive advantage in high-tech fields, you must have what other fields lack, perhaps excel in areas where other fields excel, and enjoy unique advantages in areas where other fields excel. , it may be necessary to establish competitive barriers in certain areas.

For example, in the world battery trade, lithium batteries occupy the top spot in exports, and China holds the most patents on lithium batteries. China's leading position in lithium batteries is due to the continuous development of China's electrochemical sector and the stagnation of electrochemical research in Western countries, which has led to a decline in production in these countries. is making a major contribution.

However, when identifying strategic highlands, it is important not only to focus on global hotspots and technology gaps, but also to have a strategic layout and determination to move forward. The idea is to stick to the path of technological innovation with Chinese characteristics.

It is therefore essential to develop a new generation of visionary scientists in strategic areas, as well as talent in cutting-edge technology. Such a collaborative effort will pave the way for developing a group of individuals with the strategic foresight to overcome challenges and seize opportunities. By doing so, we can become pioneers in advanced technology and become self-reliant.

The author is the president of Shanghai Jiao Tong University. The views do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

