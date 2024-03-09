New Google Messages features we're still waiting for





Like most Google apps, Messages A/B tests many features. However, even after these features are announced, it takes a considerable amount of time for RCS/SMS clients to actually start up stably.

Recent releases Upcoming features

These are messaging features announced by Google or discovered in the wild by beta users.

Gemini in Google Messages

This chatbot will allow you to have a conversation with Gemini. This experience is optimized to provide more concise responses, ideal over the phone. Available features include access to Gemini extensions (Gmail, Drive, Maps, YouTube, etc.) and image generation.

Google announced that it will begin testing this version of Gemini with a limited number of users in late February, followed by a broader release. There are no reports yet from users that this feature is working.

Redesigned audio recorder with noise canceling and voice mood

In late November, Google announced Voice Moods, which visually themes audio waveforms by sprinkling them with heart-eyes emojis, creating smoke with fireballs, and adding excitement to the party. There are nine in total, allowing the recipient to hear your words along with visual effects that express how they're feeling at that moment.

However, the bigger change is that the audio recording UI has been redesigned to open as a dedicated panel with larger controls after you tap the button. Previously, the only option was to press and hold to continue recording. This is combined with noise cancellation which increases the bitrate and sampling rate. This revamp is only rolling out to some users, but Voice Moods hasn't seen it yet.

custom bubble

This allows you to customize the color and background of RCS conversation bubbles. This will be synced between you and the recipient.Once available, it will appear in the thread overflow menu.[色の変更]will be displayed. There are nine options: Default (Material Your Dynamic Color Theme), Blue, Fuchsia, Green, Monochrome, Orange, Pink, Purple, and Turquoise. Very few people have custom bubbles.

profile

Your profile lets you specify the name and photo that others see in your conversations. If the person you're talking to has set up a profile, their image will now appear in Google Messages, replacing any contact photos you added manually. However, Google won't override the contact name you set.

This was introduced to some users in mid-November.[メッセージ設定]>[詳細設定]>[プロファイル検出]We started the expansion.

Other screen effects

Screen Effects will temporarily take over the Google Messages app. In November, Google teased more than 15 cases, but so far he has only come across 2 cases.

I love you, and Happy Valentine's Day. Magic Compose

On Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S24, these suggestions and message rewrites work on your device using Gemini Nano. For all other devices, conversations are sent to the cloud.

Background on Google Messages RCS

Late last year, Google tested (and then removed) RCS conversation backgrounds. The design consisted of overlapping circles/bubbles and was very noticeable with its bright theme.

new conversation picker

[会話を選択]Instead of the pop-up, a full-screen[受信者を選択]The UI appears, showing recent conversations first. After that, you will get a complete list of contacts. This was shown to some users, but has since been removed.

