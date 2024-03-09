Google aims to exit the cheap smartphone market





Summary Google's low-cost Pixel A-series smartphones have seen a significant price increase in just a few years, and now cost up to $550 at launch. Despite rising prices, Google's budget smartphones don't offer superior specs or features compared to competitors like OnePlus and Samsung. Other manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola offer better value and more affordable options, so it's hard for Google to justify the higher price of its lower-end devices.

Just 10 years ago, smartphones were expensive by all standards. Few devices were cheap, but they didn't offer a good enough experience for everyday use, leaving those on a budget caught between a rock and a hard place. Fortunately, as smartphones matured, more powerful components were gradually introduced into lower-end phones, allowing for truly great experiences at prices well below the price of standard flagship devices. Google's Pixel A series is a good example, offering an equally good phone with enough caveats to keep it happy and affordable for the average buyer.

Unfortunately, as the prices of the best budget smartphones drop lower and lower over time, Google refuses to keep up by increasing the prices of its budget smartphones even though the industry is getting cheaper and cheaper. It seems that. Now, rumors suggest that the Pixel 8a's price could be about the same as the flagship model from just a few years ago, leaving A-series fans wondering if they can rely on Google for affordable smartphones in the future. I have some doubts.

Google's Pixel prices continue to rise, with the A series rising from $350 to over $500 in just a few years

Pixel started out as a great value as far as budget smartphones are concerned. The Pixel 3a was Google's first A-series device, priced at just $400 at launch. The Pixel 4a is even cheaper, with the price dropping to $350, the lowest we've seen so far. The Pixel 5a and Pixel 6a both rose to $450 the following year, and the Pixel 7a peaked at $500 last year. Now, a leak from a German retailer reports that the Pixel 8a will reportedly cost $550 at launch, a mere $50 compared to the launch price of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 just a few years ago. It will fit within.

That certainly seems like an unsustainable trend emerging from Google. Whether due to inflation or the absolute influence of the market, the price of the Pixel A series smartphones is increasing at a rate that will make it more expensive than the iPhone in five years. Obviously, there will be a plateau at some point, but Google seems intent on exiting the budget smartphone market altogether.

What's worse, Google doesn't offer impressive specs or breakthrough features to justify its high price. Sure, there are a number of smartphones in the Pixel A series with OLED displays and high-performance cameras, but it goes without saying that the Pixel A series has the same chipset as the flagship since the move to Tensor. Quality and battery life are still poor compared to other products in the industry. . Compared to something like the OnePlus 12R, the Pixel 7a is a pretty terrible deal on paper, and it's unclear whether making the Pixel 8a more expensive will change that.

Related Best Low Price Android Smartphones of 2024 These days you don't have to pay money to buy a decent smartphone

That said, Google's price hikes on its low-end devices aren't justified in any meaningful way, which is why some users are fleeing to competitors. Because, in reality, they are one of the few manufacturers, aside from Apple, that don't make smartphones for less than $300.

Other budget smartphones are more affordable Competitors from Samsung and Motorola to OnePlus and Nothing are keeping prices low.

If you're looking for something affordable, there's a lot to offer if you're willing to look beyond the Pixel. The most obvious place to start is with the comparable Samsung Galaxy A series. It is both affordable and feature-rich. For example, the Galaxy A54 costs just $450 and has a beautiful display and large battery, and the next A55 is expected to follow suit. To make it even cheaper, the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 cost just $200 and $300, respectively, and also feature an OLED display, a full camera array (though it lacks the Pixel's superior processing power), and a larger battery than the Pixel 7a. doing. However, Samsung has managed to offer more options than Google, and may have a little more flexibility when it comes to actual pricing.

Related Google Pixel 8a: News, leaks, rumored price, availability Is the Pixel 8 on sale? Google's next midrange phone might be right for you

However, other less rugged smartphone manufacturers have also managed to keep prices low, so Google isn't given a pass. Motorola has carved out a niche as a popular low-cost alternative to Samsung with a wide lineup of similarly affordable devices, including the Moto G Stylus, a device with a stylus that costs just $200. Heck, the Nothing Phone 2a costs just $350, and while you won't find it in your carrier's stores in the US, it's still much cheaper than the rumored price of the upcoming Pixel 8a.

And while it might be easy to point to the inclusion of Tensor G3 as the reason for Google's price hike, the aforementioned OnePlus 12R makes that argument moot. For just $500, you get a flagship-worthy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a display much bigger than the Pixel 7a, and a big battery that lasts for days. Even if OxygenOS doesn't match the Pixel's software experience, this is a good enough spec sheet to earn it an Editors' Choice award.

Suffice it to say, Google seems to be leaving budget-conscious users behind. Certainly, in the long run, the company could pivot to offering more affordable phones, or simply meet its future cell phone goals. In any case, any of his Pixel smartphones seem to be a little out of his price range for the time being, so there will be plenty of other budget options in case there's a rebound.

google pixel 7a

$479 $499 $20 savings

The Pixel 7a may not be as powerful as the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, but if you're looking for a cheap Google phone right now, this is it. It's a well-rounded package with a solid camera, decent performance from the Tensor G2 chipset, and improvements like a 90Hz display and wireless charging.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-is-pricing-itself-out-of-the-budget-market/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos