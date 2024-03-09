Will the new Android 14 update break your phone?





If I have a Google Pixel smartphone, can I safely download the next Android 14 update?

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

The term brick in cybersecurity typically refers to malware that damages a smartphone's operating system. But what if the operating system itself becomes corrupted, turning you into an unknowing threat actor? If you updated your Google Pixel or Fold smartphone to the latest Android 14 version in the last 24 hours, your device accidentally Warnings about the possibility of being bricked were widely circulated on the internet. Is this true?

More from FORBES Millions of Google, WhatsApp, Facebook 2FA security codes leaked online By Davey Winder What exactly are Google Pixel and Fold users being warned about?

The warning published online relates to the newly released Android 14 Quarterly Platform Release 3 Beta 2 version of the smartphone operating system. QPR releases, as the name suggests, are regular entries in the diary, adding important feature updates for Android users every quarter. After the release of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2, developers and journalists alike discovered that the installation locked Google Pixel and Fold smartphones at the Google logo stage, effectively bricking the devices. . For example, 9to5Google found that three devices were bricked after the update, including the Pixel 8 Pro and Fold.

As with all reports like this, the devil is in the details. Unfortunately, like much internet chatter, once the original report is published, the details often get lost along the way. I think this alert also falls into that category.

More from FORBES New Gmail mass rejections will start in April 2024, Google says By Davey Winder Is it true that the next Android 14 update will block your Google Pixel or Fold?

No, it's fake news. Why is this so when so many respectable publications carry this story? It sounds simple, but it's not. What they are reporting is that a very specific beta version of the QPR3 Android 14 release is causing issues under very specific circumstances.

The next Android 14 QPR release scheduled for March 11th is QPR2, not QPR3. There are no reports of this blocking anything.

That early QPR3 betas are causing issues is not surprising to anyone who has beta-tested software. We'll see what the testing process reveals before the final release is released to the public. But wait. It's even more ridiculous that people are spreading fear, anxiety, and doubt about this Android 14 update. This update only applies to users of certain smartphone models (Pixel and Fold) and only if the beta version is installed in a certain way. If you install it in an approved manner using over-the-air updates, there seems to be no problem. However, if you sideload, that's only when the brick-making party begins.

I believe such bugs will be resolved by the time the release version of Android 14 QPR3 is released in June. So don't panic and keep updating.

We've reached out to Google for more information on this issue and will update this article with any further information.

More from Forbes Ron Musk takes on Gmail with new Xmail service By Davey Winder

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveywinder/2024/03/09/google-pixel–fold-alert-will-new-android-14-update-brick-your-phone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos