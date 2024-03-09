Google may let Android users download up to five apps at once





Google has reportedly added a new challenge to parallel downloads after the feature re-emerged in a recent Play Store update.

For those unfamiliar, parallel downloads allow Android users to install multiple apps at the same time. This technology first appeared about four years ago, when a Reddit user noticed that he could download Chrome, Google Photos, and YouTube to his mobile device at the same time. Since then, its existence has been kept under the radar until industry expert Assemble Debug discovered it by investigating the files of Google Play version 40.0.13.

Current limitations

He was surprised to see it working perfectly. Screenshots from TheSpAndroid blog reveal that Assemble Debug can download Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Acrobat without any issues. At first glance, this process works similarly to installing a single app. The time it takes to download the software to your phone depends on the size of the file.

Upon further investigation, I discovered that this functionality is hampered by several limitations in assemble debugging. First, parallel downloads do not work with updates. If you want to download patches for multiple apps, you must do so individually. Nothing has changed in that respect.

Secondly, Google limits the number of simultaneous installations to only two apps. Assemble debug will point out that the limit is controlled by an internal flag. He was able to disable the flag and increase the download limit to “5 apps at a time”.

Google may change the maximum install count at any time, but for now it's kept small. It may increase in future testing periods.

Participate in early testing

Interested parties can enable parallel downloads on their devices by obtaining the latest Play Store patch. However, the process is complex. TheSpAndroid states that it requires a rooted Android smartphone. Rooting is not very difficult, but it takes a long time to complete and there is a risk of completely destroying your hardware. If you want to know how to do this, check out our step-by-step guide on how to root your Android phone.

Once that's all done, you'll need to enable certain flags via the GMS Flags app located on GitHub. For more information on how to do this, see TheSpAndroid's report.

It is unclear when this feature will officially launch. Given that the company is experimenting with parallel downloads again for the first time in a while, that could indicate a release is coming soon. I hope so. Being able to install apps in bulk greatly improves your quality of life. This helps new mobile phone owners save a lot of time when setting up their device.

Speaking of which, if you're looking to upgrade, check out TechRadar's list of the best Android smartphones of 2024.

