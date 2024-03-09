Innovation puts you in control of Windows





Do you leave the house on a summer day with the windows wide open, only to find storm clouds rolling in? Just like the remote control app you use to turn on your heating or car, Marvin also works with windows, doors, and skylights. We are implementing the same thing.

Warroad, Minn.-based Marvin is adding smart home technology to its product line and expanding its line of smart home products.

By combining rigorous design with cutting-edge technology, the Marvin Connected Home is a first-of-its-kind solution that sets new standards in the industry and reaffirms Marvin's long-standing commitment to innovation. CEO Paul Marvin said in a news release.

In the competitive window and door market, premium products can be a way to attract high-end consumers, the company said. Buzz around a new product can also draw price-sensitive consumers to an entire product line.

There are several automation products in the window and door industry, such as Iowa-based Pella and Bayport-based Andersen, but most of them are automated, connected window blinds and locks. Some aftermarket options are available to add remote functionality to some windows, but are not integrated into the window design.

“I think we're at a really unique time in history,” said Christine Marvin, chief marketing and experience officer at the family-owned company. We have technology and are more aware of how air and light affect our sleep and mood.

Marvin employees literally travel the world, spending extensive time with thousands of architects, builders, and homeowners to learn how people live and use new technology in their homes. She said they have developed a new product line.

The technology allows customers to connect their windows and doors to Amazon Alexa and home automation systems such as Crestron Home and Control4. Even if your home loses power, your windows and doors will open and close. There is also an egress function to fully and quickly open the window in case of an emergency.

Marvin Connected Home dates back to 2017 with the advent of connected home technology, says Christine Marvin.

I think this is the beginning of more to come, Christine Marvin said.

