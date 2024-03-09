Department of Defense Announces FY2024 OSC Technology Investment Framework – MeriTalk





The Department of Defense (DoD) today announced its first investment strategy focused on the Department's initial technology priorities for public sector investments in fiscal year 2024.

The Investment Strategy identifies component technology areas of priority importance to the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) and describes how the OSC will facilitate private investment in these priority industries.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin last December directed private sector funding to technologies and supply chains critical to the Department of Defense, including commercially available capabilities such as artificial intelligence, space and integrated networks, quantum science, biotechnology, and advanced technologies. OSC was launched with the aim of material.

Mr. Austin said in a statement that I created the Office of Strategic Capital to accelerate American private sector investment in the cutting-edge technologies that will keep America safe in the 21st century. This important investment strategy leverages America's core strengths in innovation and free enterprise to strengthen our nation's industrial base and invest in technology areas critical to our national security.

This strategy is the OSC's guiding framework that complements existing DoD and government programs. OSC determined which technology areas to prioritize for initial program activities based on a rigorous analysis of national security applications, U.S. market competitiveness, and the capital needs of critical technology industries.

This investment strategy is [OSC] Describes a new method. [DoD] Work with capital providers and businesses to strengthen critical supply chains for national security. Austin said in his strategy document that they can work together to ensure the United States maintains its technological advantage.

Initial technology priorities set out in the strategy include nanomaterials and metamaterials (Advanced Materials), bioenergetics (Biotechnology), synthetic biology (Biotechnology), OpenRAN (FutureG and 5G), and sensor hardware ( integrated sensing and cyber), assembly, testing, and packaging. (Microelectronics), Materials (Microelectronics), Quantum Computing (Quantum Science), Quantum Security (Quantum Science), Quantum Sensing (Quantum Science), Battery Storage (Renewable Energy Generation and Storage), Space-Enabled Services and equipment (space technology)).

