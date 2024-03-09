President Biden wants to rein in TikTok. Candidate Biden hugs the stars.





The White House is so concerned about TikTok's security risks that federal employees are not allowed to use the app on government phones. Biden administration officials are also helping craft legislation to ban TikTok in the United States.

But those concerns were put aside Thursday on the night of President Biden's State of the Union address, when dozens of social media influencers, many of them TikTok stars, were invited to the White House for a watch party.

The crowd took selfies in the state dining room, shared drinks with the first lady and waved from the White House balcony as Mr. Biden headed to address Congress.

Don't jump, I need you! Biden yelled at young influencers filming from above, a scene that was spontaneously captured in a TikTok video and broadcast to hundreds of thousands of people.

Thursday's party at the White House was an example of Biden's political concerns and national security concerns directly colliding. Despite growing concerns that TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, could compromise Americans' personal data or manipulate what they view, the president's campaign said it would It is relying on the app to energize disgruntled young voters ahead of the election.

From a national security perspective, the campaign to join TikTok is clearly not a good look, condoning the use of a platform that the administration and everyone in Washington, D.C., recognize is a national issue. said Lindsey Gorman, head of technology and geopolitics at Germany's Federal Security Service. Fund member and former technical advisor to the Biden administration.

TikTok is the second most popular platform among American teenagers after YouTube, making it an attractive political tool. But concerns about the app's structure are growing, with a House committee this week introducing legislation that would ban TikTok from U.S. app stores unless the platform leaves ByteDance.

When lawmakers talk about TikTok, they focus on privacy concerns and whether data about users is stored in China or accessible to Chinese officials who could request the company to hand over the information. There is a tendency to guess.

But national security officials have deeper concerns. The algorithms that guide what users see are now almost entirely designed in China. The key is to prevent Chinese engineers, possibly under state influence, from using the code in ways that could censor or manipulate what American users see. TikTok has denied such concerns and said its opponents have not presented evidence to support their concerns.

Officials say that's especially important now that election season is approaching. The app could provide a sophisticated tool if Chinese officials try to influence elections. But even the bill currently moving through Congress may not affect this. This is because it takes more than five months from the time the bill is signed until it takes effect. At best, it will be only about a month before election day.

The White House has supported the restrictions.

Biden's National Security Council called the House bill an important and welcome step, and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the bill would quickly be sent to the president's desk for signature. said it should. Biden insisted on Friday that he would approve the bill, although its fate in the Senate is uncertain.

Biden said he would sign it if it passes.

ByteDance has spent Mr. Biden's tenure promoting a plan to address security concerns about TikTok by storing U.S. user data on Oracle servers in the United States. The plan was at the heart of a draft 2022 agreement between ByteDance and administration negotiators. However, government officials were concerned at the time that the proposed agreement did not go far enough to address concerns.

Despite these concerns, the political benefits of TikTok were clear this week.

TikTok political commentator Harry Sisson, 21, reached more than 800,000 followers from his perch in the White House Thursday night as he watched Biden's State of the Union address with others. did.

Sison said in a post during his speech that he had directly appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. This is a must see, watch the clip.

Later, in a fourth video of his speech, Sison said of the president: “The president came to talk to us about how content production will be extremely important in 2024, because the media landscape is changing.”

He added: “Well, no one really watches cable news anymore.

The Biden campaign declined to answer questions about specific security protocols for TikTok posts or why the campaign adopted the platform before exiting ByteDance. The White House denied that Biden's national security team wanted to ban the app.

We don't think this is about banning these apps, but about keeping their ownership out of the hands of people who could do us harm, says Jean-Pierre. he said Wednesday. This is obviously about our national security, and that's what we focused on here.

The Biden campaign took to TikTok on Super Bowl night.

Previously, the administration had avoided opening its own TikTok account while cultivating an audience for the app by inviting social media stars to briefings on coronavirus vaccines and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But after refusing to give the president the traditional halftime interview at Sunday's Super Bowl, his campaign posted an inaugural post on TikTok that poked fun at right-wing conspiracy theories that claim Biden rigged the game.

Democrats say the introduction of social media platforms like TikTok is an attempt to meet voters where they are.

“We have to deal with the cards we're dealt,” said Quentin James, co-founder of Collective PAC, an organization dedicated to electing Black officials. Even if there are international security concerns, we must use the tools when they are available. If the Biden campaign were to lose access to this and the Trump campaign and others were able to use it, it would be at a huge disadvantage.

Former President Donald J. Trump attacked his administration over a possible ban on TikTok, saying it would only empower Meta, Facebook's parent company.

Trump's criticism of the effort was notable during his time in office, as he worked on a plan to sell TikTok's U.S. operations to Oracle. Its CEO, Safra Catz, was a member of Trump's 2016 transition team and a key supporter of his campaign.

Campaigns are trying to use the platform to connect with younger voters, but efforts by the White House and Congress to reform the company have angered TikTok users. After the House bill was introduced this week, TikTok took the unusually aggressive step of pushing a pop-up message to American users on Thursday asking them to call their representatives to protest the bill. Some offices in the Capitol said they have been inundated with calls, including from teenagers. Lawmakers complained that TikTok misrepresented the bill, saying it specified an immediate ban from the platform.

Meanwhile, a video posted by the Biden campaign regarding the North Carolina gubernatorial race quickly attracted comments calling on Biden to end the ban on TikTok.

One user expressed his confusion in a comment that garnered likes from other users on the app. “Are you planning on banning TikTok?” Why did your team create an account for you?

David McCabe and David E. Sanger contributed reporting from Washington.

