Craig Phillips, driver of electric Jaguar I-Pace, claims brakes failed





Jaguar is under pressure to recall its flagship electric car after two drivers claimed the brakes failed while driving.

Big Brother's first winner Craig Phillips yesterday claimed the brakes on his electric I-Pace failed while he was driving with his young children. He said his 76,000 vehicle broke down as he approached a red light near his home in Merseyside on New Year's Eve.

The 52-year-old man said he was taking his wife Laura Sherif, 37, and their children, ages 3 and 5, out to dinner in December when the brake pedal on his EV appeared to become stuck. . This comes after another I-Pace owner, Nathan Owen, was forced to stop by police on Wednesday when he tampered with his car on the M62.

Greg Smith, Conservative MP for Buckingham and senior member of the Transport Select Committee, said it was essential that Jaguar Land Rover recalled the affected vehicles if there was a threat of widespread problems. Ta.

Mr Smith said if there were any safety concerns with the I-Pace, it was imperative that Jaguar recalled and repaired it. There is no acceptable scenario in which a car at risk of brake failure remains on the road.

there was no way to stop it

Phillips, who won the first series of Channel 4's Big Brother in 2000, told MailOnline: The more I pushed, the further the car was pushed up, and the car kept moving.

He said he was lucky that the light turned from red to green and the two cars in front of him took off.

Otherwise, I would have clashed with them, he added. There was no way to stop it. I didn't have a choice, so I could either ride the curb, run into the back of them, or move into the lane that was coming towards me.

Regarding the force on the brake pedal, he said: “I put all my weight on the brake.” And it pushed me up. I've been driving his for over 30 years and have driven many old vans with failing brakes.

Now, usually when the brakes on a car or van fail, the hydraulic system gets stuck or the hydraulic pipe bursts, you can still physically press the brakes very hard, slowing it down and stopping it. There is a gender.

I've experienced something like that 4 or 5 times in the past with older builder vans, but this was quite the opposite. It was like pushing my foot up with hydraulics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/03/08/jaguar-i-pace-electric-car-brakes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos